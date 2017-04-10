© google Business | April 10, 2017
Google and LG display investment
Google has reportedly decided it wants to invest – and LG Display is the beneficiary of a USD 880 million investment from the American technology company.
Google Inc wants to invest a minimum of KRW 1 trillion (USD 880 million) to boost production output for LG Display's OLED screens for smartphones, writes Reuters. Securing a stable supply chain of flexible OLED screens for its next Pixel smartphones seems to be the reason behind the investment.
Several smartphone manufacturers already use OLED screens and Apple is said to enter the supply chain with its new iPhone model. Google's investment might just be a smart business decision.
