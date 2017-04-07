Harting doubles capacity in Romania

© HARTING

Harting Technology Group is pressing ahead with its growth strategy. 14 years after opening its production facility in Sibiu, Romania, the large-scale expansion of the production plant is now complete.

© Harting

In the presence of Sibiu’s mayor, Astrid Cora Fodor, and members of the Harting family business, Managing Director Wolfgang Talmon-Gros handed the plant and its management over to his successor, Laurentiu Nedelea."The expansion of our production here in Sibiu and the construction of this new building are testament to outstanding levels of growth," said Harting CEO Philip Harting. The Romania facility plays an important part in the Group’s global growth strategy. Over the next two years around 100 new jobs will be created in Sibiu.The family business invested around EUR 5.5 million in new build and renovation of the existing building. The total area of Harting Romania Manufacturing SCS has increased by nearly 7'000 square metres to about 12'000. Last autumn, the group’s automotive industry business was hived off and concentrated at the new Harting RO Automotive in Sibiu.With around 600 employees in both businesses in Sibiu and a plant in the neighbouring small town of Agnita, Romania is Harting Group’s biggest foreign production facility. Since 2008, Harting Romania Manufacturing SCS has almost doubled its turnover.At the end of 2002, Harting and a partner company began production, initially in a leased building in the centre of Sibiu. In mid-2007, its own production plant for connectivity and networks products went into operation in Sibiu, a four-hour drive from the capital Bucharest.-----Caption: Together with Mayor Astrid Cora Fodor (third from left) and othermanagers and guests, the Harting family cuts through the ribbon (top image). Afterwards, employees of Harting Romania Manufacturing SCS, the owning and managing family and guests came together for a group picture.