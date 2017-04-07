© 4designersart dreamstime.com

Shanhai Capital completes acquisition of Analogix Semiconductor

Shanhai Capital completes acquisition of Analogix Semiconductor for approximately USD 500 million. China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund Co., Ltd. (China IC Fund) joined Shanhai Capital’s fund as one of the limited partners.

“We are very pleased to have completed the transaction,” said Dr. Kewei Yang, Analogix Semiconductor’s chairman and CEO. “Enhanced by the strong financial support of our new investors, Analogix’s future is brighter than ever. We are excited to continue building and growing Analogix into a global leader in high-performance semiconductors.”



“As Analogix’s key financial partner and investor, we look forward to leveraging our resources to accelerate the company’s growth into new markets,” said Mr. Xianfeng Zhao, Chairman of Shanhai Capital. “We will build on the strength of the company’s core technology and customer relationships to create an exceptional semiconductor company that will be publicly listed in China.”