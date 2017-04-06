© ericsson nikola tesla

Ericsson Nikola Tesla and HT Mostar sign new contracts

The subject of the contract is the expansion and modernization of the system for monitoring the mobile network, as well as the continuation of the contract on providing services of maintaining Ericsson’s equipment in HT Mostar’s network.

“This year at the Mostar Fair, special prominence is given to the topic of digital economy, and we use the occasion for a successful continuation of a long-time cooperation with Ericsson Nikola Tesla, a company which is the regional leader in ICT. As a strong Bosnian and Herzegovinian operator, HT Mostar will in this way bring its network even closer to the LTE technology, creating infrastructural prerequisites for the digital transformation of our society,” said Vilim Primorac.



Gordana Kovačević expressed her satisfaction with the signed contract: “I am pleased that we have continued a quality cooperation with HT Mostar, our respected partner, who pays great attention to the technological development and the quality of service to the benefit of their users. Competences of our experts and their devoted work will enable the performance of the contracted works in line with the planned agenda, and the activities shall commence instantly.”