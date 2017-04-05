© STG Aerospace

STG Aerospace marks the way on Boeing 787 Dreamliner

STG Aerospace has won a major new contract to supply Boeing with its next generation photoluminescent floor path marking system for the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

STG Aerospace has been supplying the photoluminescent floor path marking system to Boeing for the Next-Generation 737 for more than 16 years.



Marcus Williams, Global Sales and Marketing Director for STG Aerospace, commented: “We’re thrilled our longstanding relationship with Boeing continues to evolve. This new contract to supply the production line for the 787 Dreamliner is another significant OEM contract win for us in recent months, and another major OEM contract in recent months. As one of Boeing’s worldwide suppliers, an achievement the entire company takes huge pride in, we’re delighted our quality performance and customer service continues to expand our key customer relationships.”