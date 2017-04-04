© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com Components | April 04, 2017
Sierra Wireless acquires GNSS embedded module assets
Sierra Wireless has completed the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of GlobalTop Technology’s Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) embedded module business.
The deal was sealed with a cash consideration of approximately USD3.2 million, subject to working capital adjustments.
GlobalTop’s GNSS embedded module portfolio will become part of the Sierra Wireless OEM Solutions product line, and the GNSS staff from GlobalTop will join Sierra Wireless. GlobalTop’s GNSS products generated approximately USD 5.0 million U.S. in revenue during the last 12 months, and the business is approximately breakeven.
“With a wide array of modules and established sales channels, as well as a proven engineering team, we believe that the GlobalTop GNSS business is an important addition to Sierra Wireless,” said Dan Schieler, Senior Vice President and General Manager, OEM Solutions, Sierra Wireless. “Building on our portfolio of Cellular, WiFi and Bluetooth modules, we will have additional products to offer to our customers in markets where positioning data is critical, including high-value asset tracking, telematics, drones and automotive.”
GlobalTop’s GNSS embedded module portfolio will become part of the Sierra Wireless OEM Solutions product line, and the GNSS staff from GlobalTop will join Sierra Wireless. GlobalTop’s GNSS products generated approximately USD 5.0 million U.S. in revenue during the last 12 months, and the business is approximately breakeven.
“With a wide array of modules and established sales channels, as well as a proven engineering team, we believe that the GlobalTop GNSS business is an important addition to Sierra Wireless,” said Dan Schieler, Senior Vice President and General Manager, OEM Solutions, Sierra Wireless. “Building on our portfolio of Cellular, WiFi and Bluetooth modules, we will have additional products to offer to our customers in markets where positioning data is critical, including high-value asset tracking, telematics, drones and automotive.”
Sierra Wireless acquires GNSS embedded module assets Sierra Wireless has completed the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of GlobalTop...
Carl Zeiss Meditec wins patent infringement action on trifocal intraocular lens Carl Zeiss Meditec AG has won a patent infringement action before the District Court of...
Okmetic invests EUR 40m in Finland The silicon wafer manufacturer Okmetic Oy invests heavily in the development of the technical...
3M files patent infringement lawsuit against Amphenol M Co. and 3M Innovative Properties Co. filed a patent infringement lawsuit on April 3...
Heraeus acquires Swiss precious metals processor, Argor-Heraeus Heraeus Precious Metals (HPM), has acquired Swiss precious metals processor...
ABB to acquire B&R ABB is to acquire B&R, independent provider focused on machine and factory automation. B&R, founded in 1979 by Erwin Bernecker and Josef Rainer is headquartered in Eggelsberg, Austria, employs more than 3'000 people...
Süss MicroTec ups sales and EBIT expectation Süss MicroTec is expecting an increase in order intake for the first quarter of 2017.
Sumo Resources subsidiary granted Tantalite trade and processing license SR Tanmin, subsidiary of Sumo Resources Plc, has been granted a license to trade and process...
Royal Malaysian Air Force gets Thales equipment Thales was selected to deliver an FNPT II (Flight and Navigation Procedures Trainer) simulator to...
Apple to phase out Imagination Tech from its products Imagination Technologies Group plc has been notified by Apple, its largest customer, that it will no longer use the Group’s intellectual property in its new products in 15 months to two years time.
Sartorius Stedim Biotech acquires Umetrics Sartorius Stedim Biotech (SSB) acquired the Umetrics business (MKS Instruments AB) from the...
Phoenix Solar: Positive EBIT result for the first time in several years In the financial year 2016, Phoenix Solar AG generated consolidated revenues of EUR...
Machines are not a 'gateway for hackers' In the course of a so-called penetration test, a security vulnerability was discovered on a...
Comtech with follow-on order for SATCOM TWTAs Santa Clara-based Comtech Xicom Technology Inc., has received a follow-on contract for...
ADI acquires OneTree Microdevices Analog Deviceshas acquired broadband GaAs and GaN amplifier specialist OneTree...
Nordson reaches agreement with Moryl Nordson Corporation and H. Moryl GmbH of Dusseldorf, Germany, (Moryl) have reached a...
MaxLinear acquires Exar MaxLinear has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Exar for USD 13.00 per share in...
Excelsys sign distribution deal with Luso Electronics Excelsys Technologies added Luso Electronics to its distributor network, distributing...
STMicro chips stand guard in Haltian’s trackerphone Motion-sensing and data-processing chips from STMicroelectronics help family safety in the Snowfox trackerphone, a two-way portable communication device with locating capabilities designed for children and seniors...
Panasonic ups ownership in Ficosa Panasonic currently has a 49 percent stake in the issued shares of Ficosa, and this...
Collaboration on ultrasonic fingerprint imaging tech InvenSense and Globalfoundries collaborate on an ultrasonic fingerprint imaging technology...
TDK-Micronas acquires ASIC specialist ICsense TDK-Micronas GmbH, supplier of Hall-effect sensors based in Freiburg (Germany), acquires ICsense NV, making it a wholly-owned subsidiary.
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments