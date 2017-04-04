© tom schmucker dreamstime.com

3M files patent infringement lawsuit against Amphenol

M Co. and 3M Innovative Properties Co. filed a patent infringement lawsuit on April 3, 2017, in the District of Delaware against Amphenol Corporation.

The suit alleges that certain Amphenol data transmission cable products infringe U.S. Patent No. 8,933,333 titled "Shielded Electrical Cable," and U.S. Patent No. 9,601,236 titled “Shielded Electrical Cable.”



3M’s high-speed data transmission cables, including the 3MTM Twin Axial Cable, improve the reliability and efficiency of energy delivery in high-performance computing environments. The 3MTM Twin Axial Cable features a thin, foldable design that takes up less space inside dense server systems, allowing for maximum design flexibility while maintaining signal fidelity at high-speed data rates.



Amphenol has yet to comment on the lawsuit.