© Argor Heraeus Business | April 04, 2017
Heraeus acquires Swiss precious metals processor, Argor-Heraeus
Heraeus Precious Metals (HPM), has acquired Swiss precious metals processor, Argor-Heraeus (Argor).
In addition to its current share of approximately 33 percent, Heraeus will also acquire the stakes of former co-owners, Commerzbank and Münze Österreich, and the shares of Argor’s management.
Headquartered in Mendrisio, Switzerland, it also has facilities in Germany, Italy, and Latin America. The company employs over 300 people and occupies a key position at the center of the supply chain for precious metal processing. Argor’s key business focuses on refining mined gold, recycling precious metals, and the industrial processing of bars, coins, alloys, and semi-finished products. This makes Argor an ideal partner for all players in the precious metals business: mines, precious metals traders, central and commercial banks, mints, jewelry and watch manufacturers, and industrial clients.
“The complete acquisition of the shares will now enable Heraeus to fully benefit from Argor’s expertise and processing capacity for gold and silver. Argor is the ideal match for Heraeus’ existing precious metals business which has largely focused on platinum group metals. The takeover will allow Heraeus to expand its business and become the world’s largest precious metals service provider,” says CEO Jan Rinnert on the reasons for the takeover.
Heraeus has held a stake in Argor since 1986. The parties have agreed not to disclose financial details of the deal. Approval by the relevant authorities is required before the deal can be concluded.
Headquartered in Mendrisio, Switzerland, it also has facilities in Germany, Italy, and Latin America. The company employs over 300 people and occupies a key position at the center of the supply chain for precious metal processing. Argor’s key business focuses on refining mined gold, recycling precious metals, and the industrial processing of bars, coins, alloys, and semi-finished products. This makes Argor an ideal partner for all players in the precious metals business: mines, precious metals traders, central and commercial banks, mints, jewelry and watch manufacturers, and industrial clients.
“The complete acquisition of the shares will now enable Heraeus to fully benefit from Argor’s expertise and processing capacity for gold and silver. Argor is the ideal match for Heraeus’ existing precious metals business which has largely focused on platinum group metals. The takeover will allow Heraeus to expand its business and become the world’s largest precious metals service provider,” says CEO Jan Rinnert on the reasons for the takeover.
Heraeus has held a stake in Argor since 1986. The parties have agreed not to disclose financial details of the deal. Approval by the relevant authorities is required before the deal can be concluded.
Sierra Wireless acquires GNSS embedded module assets Sierra Wireless has completed the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of GlobalTop...
Carl Zeiss Meditec wins patent infringement action on trifocal intraocular lens Carl Zeiss Meditec AG has won a patent infringement action before the District Court of...
Okmetic invests EUR 40m in Finland The silicon wafer manufacturer Okmetic Oy invests heavily in the development of the technical...
3M files patent infringement lawsuit against Amphenol M Co. and 3M Innovative Properties Co. filed a patent infringement lawsuit on April 3...
Heraeus acquires Swiss precious metals processor, Argor-Heraeus Heraeus Precious Metals (HPM), has acquired Swiss precious metals processor...
ABB to acquire B&R ABB is to acquire B&R, independent provider focused on machine and factory automation. B&R, founded in 1979 by Erwin Bernecker and Josef Rainer is headquartered in Eggelsberg, Austria, employs more than 3'000 people...
Süss MicroTec ups sales and EBIT expectation Süss MicroTec is expecting an increase in order intake for the first quarter of 2017.
Sumo Resources subsidiary granted Tantalite trade and processing license SR Tanmin, subsidiary of Sumo Resources Plc, has been granted a license to trade and process...
Royal Malaysian Air Force gets Thales equipment Thales was selected to deliver an FNPT II (Flight and Navigation Procedures Trainer) simulator to...
Apple to phase out Imagination Tech from its products Imagination Technologies Group plc has been notified by Apple, its largest customer, that it will no longer use the Group’s intellectual property in its new products in 15 months to two years time.
Sartorius Stedim Biotech acquires Umetrics Sartorius Stedim Biotech (SSB) acquired the Umetrics business (MKS Instruments AB) from the...
Phoenix Solar: Positive EBIT result for the first time in several years In the financial year 2016, Phoenix Solar AG generated consolidated revenues of EUR...
Machines are not a 'gateway for hackers' In the course of a so-called penetration test, a security vulnerability was discovered on a...
Comtech with follow-on order for SATCOM TWTAs Santa Clara-based Comtech Xicom Technology Inc., has received a follow-on contract for...
ADI acquires OneTree Microdevices Analog Deviceshas acquired broadband GaAs and GaN amplifier specialist OneTree...
Nordson reaches agreement with Moryl Nordson Corporation and H. Moryl GmbH of Dusseldorf, Germany, (Moryl) have reached a...
MaxLinear acquires Exar MaxLinear has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Exar for USD 13.00 per share in...
Excelsys sign distribution deal with Luso Electronics Excelsys Technologies added Luso Electronics to its distributor network, distributing...
STMicro chips stand guard in Haltian’s trackerphone Motion-sensing and data-processing chips from STMicroelectronics help family safety in the Snowfox trackerphone, a two-way portable communication device with locating capabilities designed for children and seniors...
Panasonic ups ownership in Ficosa Panasonic currently has a 49 percent stake in the issued shares of Ficosa, and this...
Collaboration on ultrasonic fingerprint imaging tech InvenSense and Globalfoundries collaborate on an ultrasonic fingerprint imaging technology...
TDK-Micronas acquires ASIC specialist ICsense TDK-Micronas GmbH, supplier of Hall-effect sensors based in Freiburg (Germany), acquires ICsense NV, making it a wholly-owned subsidiary.
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments