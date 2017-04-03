© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Sumo Resources subsidiary granted Tantalite trade and processing license

SR Tanmin, subsidiary of Sumo Resources Plc, has been granted a license to trade and process Tantalite in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The license has been granted for execution in the province of Maniema. The province has large reserves on Tantalite but very little industrialised mining thereof. The majority of production is derived from artisanal mining operations and co-operatives.



The company plans to establish infrastructure and facilities in Maniema province in the coming months to commence trade and processing of Tantalite.