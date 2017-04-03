© sartorius ag

Sartorius Stedim Biotech acquires Umetrics

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (SSB) acquired the Umetrics business (MKS Instruments AB) from the U.S. based MKS Instruments Group.

SSB purchased Umetrics for USD 72.5 million on a cash and debt- free basis. The company is expected to generate sales revenue on a full-year basis of approximately USD 15 million and a significant double-digit underlying EBTIDA margin in 2017. Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, Umetrics employs approximately 50 people.



Oscar-Werner Reif, member of the Executive Committee of SSB, said: “Powerful data analytics software tools are key when it comes to running state-of-the-art biopharmaceutical factories of the future. We will provide our customers with the best-suited tools to monitor and optimize their processes and fulfill their documentation requirements for regulatory bodies.” Jakob Mohr Christensen, Managing Director of Umetrics, said: “We are very pleased to become part of SSB as it provides the opportunity to further gain access to key customers and accelerate the penetration of our best-in-class software solutions.”



Major application areas for Umetrics software systems are critical process steps, such as cell culture processes or specific purification steps in the biopharmaceutical industry. Applying multivariate data analysis (MVDA) on a number of parameters such as glucose and lactate, process variations and their causes can be displayed transparently in real time. DoE software (Design of Experiments) permits critical process parameters to be efficiently identified and quantified as well as development cycles to be considerably shortened.