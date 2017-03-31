© vladek dreamstime.com Business | March 31, 2017
Comtech with follow-on order for SATCOM TWTAs
Santa Clara-based Comtech Xicom Technology Inc., has received a follow-on contract for more than USD 6.6 million from a U.S. military integrator for high-power satellite communication (SATCOM) traveling wave tube amplifiers (TWTAs).
This is the third award of a multi-year program for these power amplifiers used in tactical transportable SATCOM terminals.
“Comtech is proud to continue to be a key supplier on this highly advanced multi-band SATCOM system,” said Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. “This order demonstrates our customer’s full confidence in our high-power SATCOM products and our ability to deliver them on time and with high quality. We look forward to continued product performance and customer satisfaction.”
“Comtech is proud to continue to be a key supplier on this highly advanced multi-band SATCOM system,” said Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. “This order demonstrates our customer’s full confidence in our high-power SATCOM products and our ability to deliver them on time and with high quality. We look forward to continued product performance and customer satisfaction.”
Phoenix Solar: Positive EBIT result for the first time in several years In the financial year 2016, Phoenix Solar AG generated consolidated revenues of EUR...
Machines are not a 'gateway for hackers' In the course of a so-called penetration test, a security vulnerability was discovered on a...
Comtech with follow-on order for SATCOM TWTAs Santa Clara-based Comtech Xicom Technology Inc., has received a follow-on contract for...
ADI acquires OneTree Microdevices Analog Deviceshas acquired broadband GaAs and GaN amplifier specialist OneTree...
Nordson reaches agreement with Moryl Nordson Corporation and H. Moryl GmbH of Dusseldorf, Germany, (Moryl) have reached a...
MaxLinear acquires Exar MaxLinear has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Exar for USD 13.00 per share in...
Excelsys sign distribution deal with Luso Electronics Excelsys Technologies added Luso Electronics to its distributor network, distributing...
STMicro chips stand guard in Haltian’s trackerphone Motion-sensing and data-processing chips from STMicroelectronics help family safety in the Snowfox trackerphone, a two-way portable communication device with locating capabilities designed for children and seniors...
Panasonic ups ownership in Ficosa Panasonic currently has a 49 percent stake in the issued shares of Ficosa, and this...
Collaboration on ultrasonic fingerprint imaging tech InvenSense and Globalfoundries collaborate on an ultrasonic fingerprint imaging technology...
TDK-Micronas acquires ASIC specialist ICsense TDK-Micronas GmbH, supplier of Hall-effect sensors based in Freiburg (Germany), acquires ICsense NV, making it a wholly-owned subsidiary.
OptoForce brings sense of touch to U.S. robots Robotics company OptoForce opened a U.S. office to bring "much-needed sense of touch...
Rolls-Royce and Tampere TU form strategic partnership Rolls-Royce and Tampere University of Technology, Finland, signed a strategic...
Thales sells off Identity Management business Thales signed a definitive agreement with the Imprimerie Nationale Group to sell it's...
TM Robotics signs with ASG TM Robotics, in partnership with Toshiba Machine, has teamed up with ASG. The latter will offer...
Microsoft's Surface Dial turns up for a teardown Tearing down Microsoft’s Surface Studio on Monday last week wasn’t enough. You deserve more. So we pulled out the Surface Dial to see what makes this accessory tick. Or in this case, what makes it click … and spin.
Multiple design wins for Frontier Silicon Frontier Silicon's Minuet technology platform has been chosen by three US brands -...
Danfoss and GE join forces in strategic collaboration Danfoss Silicon Power is establishing production in the US and entering into a collaboration...
Premier Farnell to distribute ConductRF range Premier Farnell signed a new global distribution agreement with EAM, a manufacturer of...
Infineon ups revenue outlook for fiscal 2017 Infineon is confident; confident enough to increase outlook for revenues and Segment Result...
Micron reports on 58% revenue increase YoY Revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2017 stood at USD 4.65 billion for Micron Technologyes...
Rheinmetall and Rohde&Schwarz aim for Bundeswehr procurement... Rheinmetall and Rohde & Schwarz have entered a far-reaching partnership with an...
List: NXP holds pole position in Automotive NXP maintained its position as the leading vendor of semiconductors to the OE automotive sector in 2016, ahead of Germany's Infineon Technologies.
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments