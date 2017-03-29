© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

Collaboration on ultrasonic fingerprint imaging tech

InvenSense and Globalfoundries collaborate on an ultrasonic fingerprint imaging technology for InvenSense UltraPrint Ultrasound Fingerprint Touch Sensor Solution.

“We are pleased to have collaborated closely with GF on the proprietary InvenSense CMOS-MEMS platform (ICMP),” said Mo Maghsoudnia, vice president of technology and worldwide manufacturing at InvenSense. “This close technology collaboration has enabled us to advance the manufacturing of ultrasonic imaging technology, resulting in production of our fingerprint authentication solution for a myriad of applications. We look forward to expanding our collaboration into multiple pMUT devices and the delivery of best-in-class products to our customers.”



“InvenSense’s entry into pMUT provides testimony to our differentiated capabilities on aluminum nitride-based piezoelectric MEMS fabrication technology,” said Gregg Bartlett, senior vice president, CMOS Business Unit of GF. “This is particularly notable as we broaden the relationship to now include InvenSense’s ultrasonic fingerprint and other process technologies.”