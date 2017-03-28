© vladek dreamstime.com

TM Robotics signs with ASG

TM Robotics, in partnership with Toshiba Machine, has teamed up with ASG. The latter will offer Toshiba Machine robots in both national and international markets.

A division of Jergens, Inc., ASG is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, with subsidiaries in Shanghai, China, and Mumbai, India, and sales offices in Mexico and Europe.



“We were introduced to TM Robotics through a mutual customer who selected a Toshiba Machine TH650A SCARA robot for the automation system that they were purchasing from ASG,” said Doug Wright, Technical Services Manager at ASG. “Upon doing further research, it quickly became clear that Toshiba Machine’s flexibility and adaptability would be the perfect addition to our robotic system. We’re looking forward to showing our customers the power of the Toshiba Machine SCARA series.”



“We’re continuing the aggressive expansion of our distributor and solution provider program in the United States, with plans to double the amount of partners this year over last year,” said Nigel Smith, founder and CEO of TM Robotics. “ASG focuses on a particular niche of the market that we’ve been hoping to fill for quite some time. We’re looking forward to working with their fantastic team.”