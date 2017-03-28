© tombaky dreamstime.com Business | March 28, 2017
Thales sells off Identity Management business
Thales signed a definitive agreement with the Imprimerie Nationale Group to sell it's identity management business.
This business designs, develops and deploys identity management solutions encompassing the collection of biographic data from citizens, biometric enrolment, management of identity systems, including databases, production and personalisation of secure documents, identity control systems and user training. It employs 80 people, all based in France. The business generated sales of EUR 50 million in 2016.
The agreement is subject to government and regulatory approval and the customary closing procedures. The operation is expected to close before the end of the first half of 2017.
"This sale will help us to optimise our portfolio and let us focus on the businesses that represent the best fit with our development strategy. We chose to sell this business to the Imprimerie Nationale Group because this is the best opportunity to leverage the expertise and advanced technologies developed by the Group in this area," said Philippe Keryer, Executive Vice President, Strategy, Research and Technologies.
Didier Trutt, President and CEO of the Imprimerie Nationale Group stated: "This acquisition is a welcome opportunity to consolidate the Imprimerie Nationale Group's leadership as the preferred provider of biometric identity and security solutions for States and citizens in France and internationally. It strengthens our position as a key player in the identity and security market and now enables us to propose a comprehensive offering of components, products, digital services and systems to States and citizens."
