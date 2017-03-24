© infineon Components | March 24, 2017
List: NXP holds pole position in Automotive
NXP maintained its position as the leading vendor of semiconductors to the OE automotive sector in 2016, ahead of Germany's Infineon Technologies.
Market researcher Semicast estimates that revenues for OE automotive semiconductors totalled USD 30.0 billion in 2016.
With few changes in the vendor share ranking in 2016 over 2015, attention turns to the future of market leader NXP. Having merged with Freescale Semiconductor, thus creating the largest vendor of OE automotive semiconductors, NXP has experienced two important events over the last twelve months. First, in June 2016, NXP announced it was to divest its Standard Products division into a stand-alone company called Nexperia. With total 2016 sales of about USD 1.2 billion and product lines including discretes, logic and MOSFETs, Semicast judges automotive to be Nexperia’s largest market and the divestiture closed February 2017. Second, it was announced in October 2016 that Qualcomm is to acquire NXP, in a deal valued at USD 47 billion, to increase its presence in the automotive sector.
Colin Barnden, Principal Analyst at Semicast Research commented: "Semicast judges the net effect of these two transactions would be to create a combined ‘Qualcomm+NXP’ placed at the head of the automotive vendor share rankings, with a market share of about 13% in 2016 and comfortably clear of Infineon. Change is becoming a constant for the market leader in automotive".
2016 OE Automotive Semiconductor Vendor Share Ranking; 2016 Market Size: USD 30.0 billion
-----
More information can be found at Semicast Research
With few changes in the vendor share ranking in 2016 over 2015, attention turns to the future of market leader NXP. Having merged with Freescale Semiconductor, thus creating the largest vendor of OE automotive semiconductors, NXP has experienced two important events over the last twelve months. First, in June 2016, NXP announced it was to divest its Standard Products division into a stand-alone company called Nexperia. With total 2016 sales of about USD 1.2 billion and product lines including discretes, logic and MOSFETs, Semicast judges automotive to be Nexperia’s largest market and the divestiture closed February 2017. Second, it was announced in October 2016 that Qualcomm is to acquire NXP, in a deal valued at USD 47 billion, to increase its presence in the automotive sector.
Colin Barnden, Principal Analyst at Semicast Research commented: "Semicast judges the net effect of these two transactions would be to create a combined ‘Qualcomm+NXP’ placed at the head of the automotive vendor share rankings, with a market share of about 13% in 2016 and comfortably clear of Infineon. Change is becoming a constant for the market leader in automotive".
2016 OE Automotive Semiconductor Vendor Share Ranking; 2016 Market Size: USD 30.0 billion
|Rank
|Company
|Market Share 2016 (2015*)
|1
|NXP [including Nexperia]
|14.0% (2015: 13.6%)
|2
|Infineon Technologies
|10.7% (9.9%)
|3
|Renesas Electronics
|9.6% (9.3%)
|4
|STMicroelectronics
|7.6% (7.3%)
|5
|Texas Instruments
|6.9% (6.4%)
|6
|Robert Bosch
|5.9% (5.0%)
|7
|ON Semiconductor
|4.4% (4.0%)
|8
|Microchip [including Atmel]
|2.9% (3.0%)
|9
|Toshiba
|2.6% (2.6%)
|10
|Rohm Semiconductor
|2.5% (2.3%)
|Top 10 Total
|67.1% (63.4%)
|Others
|32.9% (36.6%)
-----
More information can be found at Semicast Research
Micron reports on 58% revenue increase YoY Revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2017 stood at USD 4.65 billion for Micron Technologyes...
Rheinmetall and Rohde&Schwarz aim for Bundeswehr procurement... Rheinmetall and Rohde & Schwarz have entered a far-reaching partnership with an...
List: NXP holds pole position in Automotive NXP maintained its position as the leading vendor of semiconductors to the OE automotive sector in 2016, ahead of Germany's Infineon Technologies.
Leoni 'upbeat' but fraud case weighs in with EUR 40 million Leoni fulfilled its operating targets for 2016 and takes an upbeat view of the medium-term...
Sponsored content by AmericaIIAmerica II Expands Its Global Line Card America II Electronics, Inc., one of the world’s largest distributors of electronic components and semiconductors, has announced the expansion of its global line card with the addition of Xmultiple and Viking Tech America. This...
Cree signs patent license agreement with Ledvance Cree signed a cross license agreement with Ledvance. Cree will receive ongoing royalty...
Microsemi to close China manufacturing facility US semiconductor manufacturer, Microsemi Corporation, is planning to shut down its...
Invensas wins German patent cases against Broadcom Invensas Corporation informs that it has prevailed in two German patent infringement...
Micron to establish a center for DRAM in Taiwan Micron Technology informs that on March 14 the company won the auction for Cando Corporation assets, which Micron intends to utilize in establishing a back-end site for Micron Taiwan.
First Sensor closes 2016 at upper end of expectations Germany-headquartered First Sensor AG increased its sales by 9.0 percent to EUR 150.1 million in fiscal year 2016 (previous year: EUR 137.7 million).
Avnet appoints new President of Avnet, Asia Pacific Avnet appointed Frederick Fu to the role of president of Avnet, Asia Pacific, effective...
Ericsson received money from 'Laundromat' scheme An international money laundering scheme with Russian roots is about to unravel - and...
Phoenix Solar regains full control over Asia/Pacific operations Phoenix Solar AG has acquired the outstanding minority shares in its Singapore based subsidiary...
OHB Venture Capital invests in astrofactum OHB Venture Capital GmbHwill be an investor and as strategic partner to astrofactum GmbH.
Kongsberg Group needs new CFO Hans-Jørgen Wibstad has decided to resign from the position of Chief Financial...
Inside the Microsoft Surface Studio Apple forgot to update iMacs this year, so Microsoft did it instead: enter the Surface Studio. In all honesty, the Studio is actually closer to a giant Surface Pro mounted on top of a Mac Mini, but with an iMac’s sense of style and some sweet...
Senvion lands first Irish contract Senvion has signed its first contract in the Republic of Ireland with renewable energy...
euromicron Deutschland sells Telecommunications division euromicron Deutschland GmbH, a system house subsidiary of euromicron AG, is selling its Telecommunications division to the Ostertag Group, to which Ostertag Solutions AG also belongs.
A Swedish investigation of Bombardier's Azerbaijan contract An investigation is being conducted by Swedish Authorities and the World Bank...
KA gets rid of non-core in North America Kongsberg Automotive completed the sale of its North American Headrest/Armrest...
Kongsberg ship bridge simulators travel to New Zealand The Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology has selected Kongsberg Digital to supply a suite of new navigation simulators for installation at the International Maritime Institute of New Zealand.
Boeing: USD 3.4bn contract for 268 AH-64E Apache Helicopters Boeing and the U.S. government recently signed a five-year, USD 3.4 billion contract through which the Army, and a customer outside the U.S., will acquire the latest Apache attack helicopter.
Ingram Micro a strategic partner of Dell EMC in Germany Ingram Micro has been selected as a strategic global distribution partner by Dell EMC.
Thales wins contract for Japan’s Sea Sparrow Missile Thales Nederland BV, Hengelo OV, Netherlands, is being awarded a USD 10,699,226...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments