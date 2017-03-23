© leoni Business | March 23, 2017
Leoni 'upbeat' but fraud case weighs in with EUR 40 million
Leoni fulfilled its operating targets for 2016 and takes an upbeat view of the medium-term trend for its own business activities.
The sales of EUR 4.43 billion for the year under report (2015: EUR 4.5 billion) exceed the projected level of EUR 4.4 billion slightly. Both divisions generated more than 3 percent organic growth. However, the adverse effects of changes in the copper price and exchange rates ultimately led to a marginal sales decrease.
In terms of earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), Leoni beat its forecast of EUR 65 million with a figure of EUR 78.1 million (2015: EUR 151.3 million).
Exceptional factors, particularly restructuring expenses of EUR 31.4 million as well as the losses due to the fraud case of approx. EUR 40 million, had a starkly defining effect on the achieved result.
On an adjusted basis, EBIT improved by about 12 percent to EUR 160.2 million (2015: EUR 143.6 million). The bottom line was a figure of EUR 10.5 million, down from EUR 77.3 million in 2015.
“The year 2016 presented Leoni with all sorts of challenges, which incurred exceptional charges. However, we are satisfied with our operating performance and are also confident that we will be back on track to success in 2017,” said Dieter Bellé, President and CEO of Leoni AG, during the company’s balance sheet press conference.
Capital spending down from the previous year
In the 2016 financial year, Leoni again invested a substantial EUR 211 million in property, plant and equipment as well as intangible assets, although this was down by about 15 percent compared with the previous year (EUR 248 million). This investment related mainly to the expansion of wiring systems production capacity in China, North Africa and Eastern Europe and rebuilding work at the plant in Kitzingen, Germany. Among other things, the WCS Division enlarged its capacity to produce standard automotive cables, commissioned a PVC processing line in China and began its installation of an irradiation crosslinking line in India.
Financial and asset situation: free cash flow affected by one-offs
The fraud case and the restructuring programme weighed heavily on operating cash flow during the period under report. Free cash flow was down from negative EUR 5.2 million in fiscal 2015 to negative EUR 40.3 million in 2016. Adjusted for the outflow due to the fraud case and restructuring, free cash flow was positive. Due primarily to the significantly lower profit and negative valuation factors involving pensions and foreign exchange, equity decreased by about 8 percent to EUR 916 million during the period under report (2015: EUR 996 million); the equity ratio stood at 31 percent on the reporting date, down from 35 percent in the year before.
Forecast: Short and medium-term increases in sales and EBIT
For the current year, Leoni projects sales of about EUR 4.6 billion, equating to growth of approx. 5 percent, as well as significantly improved consolidated EBIT of between EUR 180 and 200 million. Alongside the additional profit contributions from increased sales, the absence of the fraud-case losses of about EUR 40 million as well as a return of restructuring expenses to a normal measure from last year’s EUR 31.4 million will exert a positive effect on income.
Improvements in the Wiring Systems Division stemming from lower overheads as well as exceptional benefit from the sale of Business Group Electrical Appliance Assemblies and insurance compensation in connection with the fraud case with also contribute. The Company projects positive free cash flow despite higher capital expenditure of approximately EUR 250 million.
In terms of earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), Leoni beat its forecast of EUR 65 million with a figure of EUR 78.1 million (2015: EUR 151.3 million).
Exceptional factors, particularly restructuring expenses of EUR 31.4 million as well as the losses due to the fraud case of approx. EUR 40 million, had a starkly defining effect on the achieved result.
On an adjusted basis, EBIT improved by about 12 percent to EUR 160.2 million (2015: EUR 143.6 million). The bottom line was a figure of EUR 10.5 million, down from EUR 77.3 million in 2015.
“The year 2016 presented Leoni with all sorts of challenges, which incurred exceptional charges. However, we are satisfied with our operating performance and are also confident that we will be back on track to success in 2017,” said Dieter Bellé, President and CEO of Leoni AG, during the company’s balance sheet press conference.
Capital spending down from the previous year
In the 2016 financial year, Leoni again invested a substantial EUR 211 million in property, plant and equipment as well as intangible assets, although this was down by about 15 percent compared with the previous year (EUR 248 million). This investment related mainly to the expansion of wiring systems production capacity in China, North Africa and Eastern Europe and rebuilding work at the plant in Kitzingen, Germany. Among other things, the WCS Division enlarged its capacity to produce standard automotive cables, commissioned a PVC processing line in China and began its installation of an irradiation crosslinking line in India.
Financial and asset situation: free cash flow affected by one-offs
The fraud case and the restructuring programme weighed heavily on operating cash flow during the period under report. Free cash flow was down from negative EUR 5.2 million in fiscal 2015 to negative EUR 40.3 million in 2016. Adjusted for the outflow due to the fraud case and restructuring, free cash flow was positive. Due primarily to the significantly lower profit and negative valuation factors involving pensions and foreign exchange, equity decreased by about 8 percent to EUR 916 million during the period under report (2015: EUR 996 million); the equity ratio stood at 31 percent on the reporting date, down from 35 percent in the year before.
Forecast: Short and medium-term increases in sales and EBIT
For the current year, Leoni projects sales of about EUR 4.6 billion, equating to growth of approx. 5 percent, as well as significantly improved consolidated EBIT of between EUR 180 and 200 million. Alongside the additional profit contributions from increased sales, the absence of the fraud-case losses of about EUR 40 million as well as a return of restructuring expenses to a normal measure from last year’s EUR 31.4 million will exert a positive effect on income.
Improvements in the Wiring Systems Division stemming from lower overheads as well as exceptional benefit from the sale of Business Group Electrical Appliance Assemblies and insurance compensation in connection with the fraud case with also contribute. The Company projects positive free cash flow despite higher capital expenditure of approximately EUR 250 million.
Leoni 'upbeat' but fraud case weighs in with EUR 40 million Leoni fulfilled its operating targets for 2016 and takes an upbeat view of the medium-term...
Cree signs patent license agreement with Ledvance Cree signed a cross license agreement with Ledvance. Cree will receive ongoing royalty...
Microsemi to close China manufacturing facility US semiconductor manufacturer, Microsemi Corporation, is planning to shut down its...
Invensas wins German patent cases against Broadcom Invensas Corporation informs that it has prevailed in two German patent infringement...
Sponsored content by AmericaIIAmerica II Expands Its Global Line Card America II Electronics, Inc., one of the world’s largest distributors of electronic components and semiconductors, has announced the expansion of its global line card with the addition of Xmultiple and Viking Tech America. This...
Micron to establish a center for DRAM in Taiwan Micron Technology informs that on March 14 the company won the auction for Cando Corporation assets, which Micron intends to utilize in establishing a back-end site for Micron Taiwan.
First Sensor closes 2016 at upper end of expectations Germany-headquartered First Sensor AG increased its sales by 9.0 percent to EUR 150.1 million in fiscal year 2016 (previous year: EUR 137.7 million).
Avnet appoints new President of Avnet, Asia Pacific Avnet appointed Frederick Fu to the role of president of Avnet, Asia Pacific, effective...
Ericsson received money from 'Laundromat' scheme An international money laundering scheme with Russian roots is about to unravel - and...
Phoenix Solar regains full control over Asia/Pacific operations Phoenix Solar AG has acquired the outstanding minority shares in its Singapore based subsidiary...
OHB Venture Capital invests in astrofactum OHB Venture Capital GmbHwill be an investor and as strategic partner to astrofactum GmbH.
Kongsberg Group needs new CFO Hans-Jørgen Wibstad has decided to resign from the position of Chief Financial...
Inside the Microsoft Surface Studio Apple forgot to update iMacs this year, so Microsoft did it instead: enter the Surface Studio. In all honesty, the Studio is actually closer to a giant Surface Pro mounted on top of a Mac Mini, but with an iMac’s sense of style and some sweet...
Senvion lands first Irish contract Senvion has signed its first contract in the Republic of Ireland with renewable energy...
euromicron Deutschland sells Telecommunications division euromicron Deutschland GmbH, a system house subsidiary of euromicron AG, is selling its Telecommunications division to the Ostertag Group, to which Ostertag Solutions AG also belongs.
A Swedish investigation of Bombardier's Azerbaijan contract An investigation is being conducted by Swedish Authorities and the World Bank...
KA gets rid of non-core in North America Kongsberg Automotive completed the sale of its North American Headrest/Armrest...
Kongsberg ship bridge simulators travel to New Zealand The Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology has selected Kongsberg Digital to supply a suite of new navigation simulators for installation at the International Maritime Institute of New Zealand.
Boeing: USD 3.4bn contract for 268 AH-64E Apache Helicopters Boeing and the U.S. government recently signed a five-year, USD 3.4 billion contract through which the Army, and a customer outside the U.S., will acquire the latest Apache attack helicopter.
Ingram Micro a strategic partner of Dell EMC in Germany Ingram Micro has been selected as a strategic global distribution partner by Dell EMC.
Thales wins contract for Japan’s Sea Sparrow Missile Thales Nederland BV, Hengelo OV, Netherlands, is being awarded a USD 10,699,226...
ams acquires VCSEL technology company ams has signed an agreement to acquire 100 percent of the shares in Princeton Optronics...
3M acquires Scott Safety from Johnson Controls 3M has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Scott Safety from Johnson Controls for...
Changes have to be made at Diebold Nixdorf UK Diebold Nixdorf is now actively pursuing a divestiture of its legacy Diebold business in the...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments