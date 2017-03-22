© dr911 dreamstime.com

Microsemi to close China manufacturing facility

US semiconductor manufacturer, Microsemi Corporation, is planning to shut down its manufacturing facility in China.

Focused on lower value discrete solutions, the devices manufactured at the facility are not aligned with Microsemi's strategic direction, and company resources will be invested elsewhere in higher value, higher growth products and end markets.



The company says that its customers have been notified and the process of closure is under way. Microsemi does not expect any impact on its earnings due to this closure.