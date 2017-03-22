© Micron Technology - Taichung fab Business | March 22, 2017
Micron to establish a center for DRAM in Taiwan
Micron Technology informs that on March 14 the company won the auction for Cando Corporation assets, which Micron intends to utilize in establishing a back-end site for Micron Taiwan.
The acquisition includes the cleanroom and tools that are adjacent to Micron's existing Taichung fab, bringing the company's fabrication and back-end together in one location. The new site will be focused on establishing a centralised back-end operation, the company says in a press release.
"This marks a significant step in our plan to create a center of excellence for leading-edge DRAM in Taiwan," said Wayne Allan, VP, Global Manufacturing. "Bringing fabrication and back-end together, all in one location, builds an efficient support structure for end-to-end manufacturing with quicker cycle times that benefit our business and customers."
The new back-end site is expected to begin production in August, and the new integrated center of excellence is expected to bring greater operational cost efficiency that will benefit Micron's DRAM business on a global scale. These cost efficiencies are part of the overall USD 500 million of ongoing operational enhancement opportunities cited at the company's 2017 analyst conference.
The acquisition, with a winning bid of USD 89.2 million, also highlights Micron's goal to grow its presence in Taiwan from its current wafer manufacturing function to a broader center of expertise in the global memory industry. The back-end site will further enhance the company's strong presence on the island, which already includes 300mm wafer fabrication facilities in Taichung and Taoyuan, as well as sales and technical support offices in Taipei.
"This marks a significant step in our plan to create a center of excellence for leading-edge DRAM in Taiwan," said Wayne Allan, VP, Global Manufacturing. "Bringing fabrication and back-end together, all in one location, builds an efficient support structure for end-to-end manufacturing with quicker cycle times that benefit our business and customers."
The new back-end site is expected to begin production in August, and the new integrated center of excellence is expected to bring greater operational cost efficiency that will benefit Micron's DRAM business on a global scale. These cost efficiencies are part of the overall USD 500 million of ongoing operational enhancement opportunities cited at the company's 2017 analyst conference.
The acquisition, with a winning bid of USD 89.2 million, also highlights Micron's goal to grow its presence in Taiwan from its current wafer manufacturing function to a broader center of expertise in the global memory industry. The back-end site will further enhance the company's strong presence on the island, which already includes 300mm wafer fabrication facilities in Taichung and Taoyuan, as well as sales and technical support offices in Taipei.
Microsemi to close China manufacturing facility US semiconductor manufacturer, Microsemi Corporation, is planning to shut down its...
Invensas wins German patent cases against Broadcom Invensas Corporation informs that it has prevailed in two German patent infringement...
Micron to establish a center for DRAM in Taiwan Micron Technology informs that on March 14 the company won the auction for Cando Corporation assets, which Micron intends to utilize in establishing a back-end site for Micron Taiwan.
First Sensor closes 2016 at upper end of expectations Germany-headquartered First Sensor AG increased its sales by 9.0 percent to EUR 150.1 million in fiscal year 2016 (previous year: EUR 137.7 million).
Sponsored content by AmericaIIAmerica II Expands Its Global Line Card America II Electronics, Inc., one of the world’s largest distributors of electronic components and semiconductors, has announced the expansion of its global line card with the addition of Xmultiple and Viking Tech America. This...
Avnet appoints new President of Avnet, Asia Pacific Avnet appointed Frederick Fu to the role of president of Avnet, Asia Pacific, effective...
Ericsson received money from 'Laundromat' scheme An international money laundering scheme with Russian roots is about to unravel - and...
Phoenix Solar regains full control over Asia/Pacific operations Phoenix Solar AG has acquired the outstanding minority shares in its Singapore based subsidiary...
OHB Venture Capital invests in astrofactum OHB Venture Capital GmbHwill be an investor and as strategic partner to astrofactum GmbH.
Kongsberg Group needs new CFO Hans-Jørgen Wibstad has decided to resign from the position of Chief Financial...
Inside the Microsoft Surface Studio Apple forgot to update iMacs this year, so Microsoft did it instead: enter the Surface Studio. In all honesty, the Studio is actually closer to a giant Surface Pro mounted on top of a Mac Mini, but with an iMac’s sense of style and some sweet...
Senvion lands first Irish contract Senvion has signed its first contract in the Republic of Ireland with renewable energy...
euromicron Deutschland sells Telecommunications division euromicron Deutschland GmbH, a system house subsidiary of euromicron AG, is selling its Telecommunications division to the Ostertag Group, to which Ostertag Solutions AG also belongs.
A Swedish investigation of Bombardier's Azerbaijan contract An investigation is being conducted by Swedish Authorities and the World Bank...
KA gets rid of non-core in North America Kongsberg Automotive completed the sale of its North American Headrest/Armrest...
Kongsberg ship bridge simulators travel to New Zealand The Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology has selected Kongsberg Digital to supply a suite of new navigation simulators for installation at the International Maritime Institute of New Zealand.
Boeing: USD 3.4bn contract for 268 AH-64E Apache Helicopters Boeing and the U.S. government recently signed a five-year, USD 3.4 billion contract through which the Army, and a customer outside the U.S., will acquire the latest Apache attack helicopter.
Ingram Micro a strategic partner of Dell EMC in Germany Ingram Micro has been selected as a strategic global distribution partner by Dell EMC.
Thales wins contract for Japan’s Sea Sparrow Missile Thales Nederland BV, Hengelo OV, Netherlands, is being awarded a USD 10,699,226...
ams acquires VCSEL technology company ams has signed an agreement to acquire 100 percent of the shares in Princeton Optronics...
3M acquires Scott Safety from Johnson Controls 3M has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Scott Safety from Johnson Controls for...
Changes have to be made at Diebold Nixdorf UK Diebold Nixdorf is now actively pursuing a divestiture of its legacy Diebold business in the...
Murata acquires Arctic Sand Technologies Peregrine Semiconductor, a full subsidiary of Murata, and Arctic Sand Technologies, Inc...
SMIC signs license agreement for Invensas' DBI technology Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) has signed a technology transfer...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments