© first sensor Business | March 22, 2017
First Sensor closes 2016 at upper end of expectations
Germany-headquartered First Sensor AG increased its sales by 9.0 percent to EUR 150.1 million in fiscal year 2016 (previous year: EUR 137.7 million).
With percentage increases of between 29.2 percent and 17.8 percent compared to the previous year, the Medical and Mobility segments made a particularly significant contribution to this positive development.
"The growth achieved in the past fiscal year not only shows that we are continuing to participate in the strong growth of sensor technology, a key technology that is essential to many innovations in different industries. In addition, this success is also the result of our commitment to excellence," says Dr. Dirk Rothweiler, CEO of First Sensor AG. "For us, this begins with customer collaboration. We use our technological expertise and application know-how to help our customers develop the right product or find a customized solution. But excellence also means ensuring efficiency at all stages of the value chain with clear processes. This gives rise to powerful sensors and sensor systems with tailored features that guarantee sustainable success for both us and our customers."
The company thus achieved an EBIT margin of 6.7 percent in 2016, also putting it at the upper end of its forecast (6-7%). This equates to EBIT of EUR 10.0 million. EBITDA amounted to EUR 19.4 million, corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 12.9 percent. "With this result, we have demonstrated that First Sensor is capable of translating the volume of business into a significant improvement in profitability. This achievement is even more important to us, and no doubt also to our shareholders, than the increase in sales," says Dr. Mathias Gollwitzer, CFO of First Sensor AG. "It indicates that our activities aimed at improving processes and increasing efficiency are starting to bear fruit. And it also shows that we are coming closer step by step to our goal of achieving an EBIT margin of 10 percent."
However, this positive business development will be impacted by the scheduled expiration of a major order in the Mobility segment at the end of last year. To compensate for this, internal growth of as much as EUR 10 million will first have to be achieved over the course of the year. Consequently, the Management Board is expecting a sales level in the region of EUR 140 million to EUR 145 million in fiscal year 2017. This already takes into account that the launch of new products may result in delays on the customer's end. The Management Board is planning to generate an EBIT margin of 5 to 6 percent in fiscal year 2017. The margin target is thus at the level of the original EBIT forecast for fiscal year 2016 despite the lower sales guidance compared to 2016.
Incoming orders and orders on hand
Incoming orders amounted to just EUR 132.9 million after EUR 142.3 million in the previous year. This was largely due to a major order from an automobile manufacturer that expired as scheduled in 2016. The book-to-bill ratio came to 0.89 (previous year: 1.03) for reporting-date-related reasons. As a result of the high level of sales in fiscal year 2016, orders on hand fell from EUR 90.7 million to EUR 82.2 million over the course of the year (-9.4%).
"The growth achieved in the past fiscal year not only shows that we are continuing to participate in the strong growth of sensor technology, a key technology that is essential to many innovations in different industries. In addition, this success is also the result of our commitment to excellence," says Dr. Dirk Rothweiler, CEO of First Sensor AG. "For us, this begins with customer collaboration. We use our technological expertise and application know-how to help our customers develop the right product or find a customized solution. But excellence also means ensuring efficiency at all stages of the value chain with clear processes. This gives rise to powerful sensors and sensor systems with tailored features that guarantee sustainable success for both us and our customers."
The company thus achieved an EBIT margin of 6.7 percent in 2016, also putting it at the upper end of its forecast (6-7%). This equates to EBIT of EUR 10.0 million. EBITDA amounted to EUR 19.4 million, corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 12.9 percent. "With this result, we have demonstrated that First Sensor is capable of translating the volume of business into a significant improvement in profitability. This achievement is even more important to us, and no doubt also to our shareholders, than the increase in sales," says Dr. Mathias Gollwitzer, CFO of First Sensor AG. "It indicates that our activities aimed at improving processes and increasing efficiency are starting to bear fruit. And it also shows that we are coming closer step by step to our goal of achieving an EBIT margin of 10 percent."
However, this positive business development will be impacted by the scheduled expiration of a major order in the Mobility segment at the end of last year. To compensate for this, internal growth of as much as EUR 10 million will first have to be achieved over the course of the year. Consequently, the Management Board is expecting a sales level in the region of EUR 140 million to EUR 145 million in fiscal year 2017. This already takes into account that the launch of new products may result in delays on the customer's end. The Management Board is planning to generate an EBIT margin of 5 to 6 percent in fiscal year 2017. The margin target is thus at the level of the original EBIT forecast for fiscal year 2016 despite the lower sales guidance compared to 2016.
Incoming orders and orders on hand
Incoming orders amounted to just EUR 132.9 million after EUR 142.3 million in the previous year. This was largely due to a major order from an automobile manufacturer that expired as scheduled in 2016. The book-to-bill ratio came to 0.89 (previous year: 1.03) for reporting-date-related reasons. As a result of the high level of sales in fiscal year 2016, orders on hand fell from EUR 90.7 million to EUR 82.2 million over the course of the year (-9.4%).
Microsemi to close China manufacturing facility US semiconductor manufacturer, Microsemi Corporation, is planning to shut down its...
Invensas wins German patent cases against Broadcom Invensas Corporation informs that it has prevailed in two German patent infringement...
Micron to establish a center for DRAM in Taiwan Micron Technology informs that on March 14 the company won the auction for Cando Corporation assets, which Micron intends to utilize in establishing a back-end site for Micron Taiwan.
First Sensor closes 2016 at upper end of expectations Germany-headquartered First Sensor AG increased its sales by 9.0 percent to EUR 150.1 million in fiscal year 2016 (previous year: EUR 137.7 million).
Sponsored content by AmericaIIAmerica II Expands Its Global Line Card America II Electronics, Inc., one of the world’s largest distributors of electronic components and semiconductors, has announced the expansion of its global line card with the addition of Xmultiple and Viking Tech America. This...
Avnet appoints new President of Avnet, Asia Pacific Avnet appointed Frederick Fu to the role of president of Avnet, Asia Pacific, effective...
Ericsson received money from 'Laundromat' scheme An international money laundering scheme with Russian roots is about to unravel - and...
Phoenix Solar regains full control over Asia/Pacific operations Phoenix Solar AG has acquired the outstanding minority shares in its Singapore based subsidiary...
OHB Venture Capital invests in astrofactum OHB Venture Capital GmbHwill be an investor and as strategic partner to astrofactum GmbH.
Kongsberg Group needs new CFO Hans-Jørgen Wibstad has decided to resign from the position of Chief Financial...
Inside the Microsoft Surface Studio Apple forgot to update iMacs this year, so Microsoft did it instead: enter the Surface Studio. In all honesty, the Studio is actually closer to a giant Surface Pro mounted on top of a Mac Mini, but with an iMac’s sense of style and some sweet...
Senvion lands first Irish contract Senvion has signed its first contract in the Republic of Ireland with renewable energy...
euromicron Deutschland sells Telecommunications division euromicron Deutschland GmbH, a system house subsidiary of euromicron AG, is selling its Telecommunications division to the Ostertag Group, to which Ostertag Solutions AG also belongs.
A Swedish investigation of Bombardier's Azerbaijan contract An investigation is being conducted by Swedish Authorities and the World Bank...
KA gets rid of non-core in North America Kongsberg Automotive completed the sale of its North American Headrest/Armrest...
Kongsberg ship bridge simulators travel to New Zealand The Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology has selected Kongsberg Digital to supply a suite of new navigation simulators for installation at the International Maritime Institute of New Zealand.
Boeing: USD 3.4bn contract for 268 AH-64E Apache Helicopters Boeing and the U.S. government recently signed a five-year, USD 3.4 billion contract through which the Army, and a customer outside the U.S., will acquire the latest Apache attack helicopter.
Ingram Micro a strategic partner of Dell EMC in Germany Ingram Micro has been selected as a strategic global distribution partner by Dell EMC.
Thales wins contract for Japan’s Sea Sparrow Missile Thales Nederland BV, Hengelo OV, Netherlands, is being awarded a USD 10,699,226...
ams acquires VCSEL technology company ams has signed an agreement to acquire 100 percent of the shares in Princeton Optronics...
3M acquires Scott Safety from Johnson Controls 3M has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Scott Safety from Johnson Controls for...
Changes have to be made at Diebold Nixdorf UK Diebold Nixdorf is now actively pursuing a divestiture of its legacy Diebold business in the...
Murata acquires Arctic Sand Technologies Peregrine Semiconductor, a full subsidiary of Murata, and Arctic Sand Technologies, Inc...
SMIC signs license agreement for Invensas' DBI technology Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) has signed a technology transfer...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments