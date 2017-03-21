© phoenix solar Business | March 21, 2017
Phoenix Solar regains full control over Asia/Pacific operations
Phoenix Solar AG has acquired the outstanding minority shares in its Singapore based subsidiary Phoenix Solar Pte Ltd.
They were held by a group of former directors of this enterprise. After the transaction Phoenix Solar AG will own 100 percent of the company. The parties agreed not to disclose further details. Furthermore, this means that Phoenix Solar now has 100 percent ownership of all its key operating companies around the world.
Tim P. Ryan, CEO of Phoenix Solar AG, stated: "We are a truly global company. With this move, we underscore our commitment to sustainable, profitable growth in Asia/Pacific. We have a solid base in several markets, which we will leverage for further expansion. We also see healthy demand in the Region for our services, based on our reputation as a provider of quality commercial solar plants, on-time and on-budget. Taking full ownership of our regional subsidiary will enable us to gain further momentum."
Tim P. Ryan, CEO of Phoenix Solar AG, stated: "We are a truly global company. With this move, we underscore our commitment to sustainable, profitable growth in Asia/Pacific. We have a solid base in several markets, which we will leverage for further expansion. We also see healthy demand in the Region for our services, based on our reputation as a provider of quality commercial solar plants, on-time and on-budget. Taking full ownership of our regional subsidiary will enable us to gain further momentum."
Avnet appoints new President of Avnet, Asia Pacific Avnet appointed Frederick Fu to the role of president of Avnet, Asia Pacific, effective...
Ericsson received money from 'Laundromat' scheme An international money laundering scheme with Russian roots is about to unravel - and...
Phoenix Solar regains full control over Asia/Pacific operations Phoenix Solar AG has acquired the outstanding minority shares in its Singapore based subsidiary...
OHB Venture Capital invests in astrofactum OHB Venture Capital GmbHwill be an investor and as strategic partner to astrofactum GmbH.
Sponsored content by AmericaIIAmerica II Expands Its Global Line Card America II Electronics, Inc., one of the world’s largest distributors of electronic components and semiconductors, has announced the expansion of its global line card with the addition of Xmultiple and Viking Tech America. This...
Kongsberg Group needs new CFO Hans-Jørgen Wibstad has decided to resign from the position of Chief Financial...
Inside the Microsoft Surface Studio Apple forgot to update iMacs this year, so Microsoft did it instead: enter the Surface Studio. In all honesty, the Studio is actually closer to a giant Surface Pro mounted on top of a Mac Mini, but with an iMac’s sense of style and some sweet...
Senvion lands first Irish contract Senvion has signed its first contract in the Republic of Ireland with renewable energy...
euromicron Deutschland sells Telecommunications division euromicron Deutschland GmbH, a system house subsidiary of euromicron AG, is selling its Telecommunications division to the Ostertag Group, to which Ostertag Solutions AG also belongs.
A Swedish investigation of Bombardier's Azerbaijan contract An investigation is being conducted by Swedish Authorities and the World Bank...
KA gets rid of non-core in North America Kongsberg Automotive completed the sale of its North American Headrest/Armrest...
Kongsberg ship bridge simulators travel to New Zealand The Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology has selected Kongsberg Digital to supply a suite of new navigation simulators for installation at the International Maritime Institute of New Zealand.
Boeing: USD 3.4bn contract for 268 AH-64E Apache Helicopters Boeing and the U.S. government recently signed a five-year, USD 3.4 billion contract through which the Army, and a customer outside the U.S., will acquire the latest Apache attack helicopter.
Ingram Micro a strategic partner of Dell EMC in Germany Ingram Micro has been selected as a strategic global distribution partner by Dell EMC.
Thales wins contract for Japan’s Sea Sparrow Missile Thales Nederland BV, Hengelo OV, Netherlands, is being awarded a USD 10,699,226...
ams acquires VCSEL technology company ams has signed an agreement to acquire 100 percent of the shares in Princeton Optronics...
3M acquires Scott Safety from Johnson Controls 3M has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Scott Safety from Johnson Controls for...
Changes have to be made at Diebold Nixdorf UK Diebold Nixdorf is now actively pursuing a divestiture of its legacy Diebold business in the...
Murata acquires Arctic Sand Technologies Peregrine Semiconductor, a full subsidiary of Murata, and Arctic Sand Technologies, Inc...
SMIC signs license agreement for Invensas' DBI technology Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) has signed a technology transfer...
Lockheed Martin to fight cyber crime for DoD US-american Department of Defense renews USD 347 million contract with Lockheed Martin to...
Nvidia partners with Bosch Bosch is working with Nvidia to develop artificial intelligence self-driving systems for mass market cars.
'Trump’s allegations are missing their mark' "The allegations voiced by US President Donald Trump against German industry are missing...
Harju Elekter accepted a takeover bid for PKC shares The Supervisory Board of AS Harju Elekter decided to accept the offer by Motherson Sumi Systems Limited for the takeover of all the shares of PKC Group Plc at the price of EUR 23.55 per share.
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments