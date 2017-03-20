Teardowns | March 20, 2017
Inside the Microsoft Surface Studio
Apple forgot to update iMacs this year, so Microsoft did it instead: enter the Surface Studio. In all honesty, the Studio is actually closer to a giant Surface Pro mounted on top of a Mac Mini, but with an iMac’s sense of style and some sweet hinges.
And we found even more iMac hallmarks, such as rubber bumpers for the speaker screws and a similarly-mounted display panel. In the base, the Surface Studio sports non-upgradeable RAM and CPU soldered to the motherboard, which kinda rains on the otherwise super modular parts parade. Take heed: If you want more gigs, you’ll have to snag the more expensive configuration or forever hold your peace.
The display itself is harder to replace than an iMac's, but it’s far from impossible. Plus, with all the major components in the base instead of behind the glass, you’ll have fewer occasions to remove that panel in the first place.
Huzzah! Let's inspect those chips.
More information regarding this teardown can be found at © iFixit.
The display itself is harder to replace than an iMac's, but it’s far from impossible. Plus, with all the major components in the base instead of behind the glass, you’ll have fewer occasions to remove that panel in the first place.
Teardown Highlights:
- The Studio's hybrid drive is made up of two upgradeable components—a standard SATA laptop hard drive and an M.2 SATA SSD. Both are located in the base (not behind the display like in an iMac), and can be accessed and replaced without wading through any adhesive.
- The Surface Studio is just full of hot air. Literally. And Microsoft had to get that air out somehow. The Studio features acres of air vents, a beefy heat sink, and two fans—one each for the CPU and GPU. Plus, the power supply has its own internal fan. It looks like Microsoft is getting quite a bit cooler than its late 2000s “I’m a PC” reputation.
- The hinge allows the monitor to transition from vertical to nearly-horizontal with just a light touch—and is clearly Microsoft's crowning mechanical engineering achievement. We found springs aplenty, and even a couple of antennas inside the plastic casing covering the attachment point behind the display.
- Thanks to a mostly modular design, the Microsoft Surface Studio scored itself a 5/10 on our repairability scale.
Huzzah! Let's inspect those chips.
- Intel Core i5-6440HQ Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.50 GHz)
- Eight Samsung K4A4G085WE-BCPB 512 MB DDR4 RAM
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 965M GPU
- ON Semiconductor NCP81205 3+3+1 Phase Controller
- Infineon SLB 9665 TT 2.0 TPM and Infineon 0812ND HBE613 (x14)
- Winbond W25Q128FV 128 M Serial Bit Flash Memory
- Four SK Hynix H5GC4H24AJR 512 MB GDDR5 SDRAM
- Eight additional Samsung K4A4G085WE-BCPB 512 MB DDR4 (for a grand total of 8 GB)
More information regarding this teardown can be found at © iFixit.
Inside the Microsoft Surface Studio Apple forgot to update iMacs this year, so Microsoft did it instead: enter the Surface Studio. In all honesty, the Studio is actually closer to a giant Surface Pro mounted on top of a Mac Mini, but with an iMac’s sense of style and some sweet...
Senvion lands first Irish contract Senvion has signed its first contract in the Republic of Ireland with renewable energy...
euromicron Deutschland sells Telecommunications division euromicron Deutschland GmbH, a system house subsidiary of euromicron AG, is selling its Telecommunications division to the Ostertag Group, to which Ostertag Solutions AG also belongs.
A Swedish investigation of Bombardier's Azerbaijan contract An investigation is being conducted by Swedish Authorities and the World Bank...
Sponsored content by AmericaIIAmerica II Expands Its Global Line Card America II Electronics, Inc., one of the world’s largest distributors of electronic components and semiconductors, has announced the expansion of its global line card with the addition of Xmultiple and Viking Tech America. This...
KA gets rid of non-core in North America Kongsberg Automotive completed the sale of its North American Headrest/Armrest...
Kongsberg ship bridge simulators travel to New Zealand The Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology has selected Kongsberg Digital to supply a suite of new navigation simulators for installation at the International Maritime Institute of New Zealand.
Boeing: USD 3.4bn contract for 268 AH-64E Apache Helicopters Boeing and the U.S. government recently signed a five-year, USD 3.4 billion contract through which the Army, and a customer outside the U.S., will acquire the latest Apache attack helicopter.
Ingram Micro a strategic partner of Dell EMC in Germany Ingram Micro has been selected as a strategic global distribution partner by Dell EMC.
Thales wins contract for Japan’s Sea Sparrow Missile Thales Nederland BV, Hengelo OV, Netherlands, is being awarded a USD 10,699,226...
ams acquires VCSEL technology company ams has signed an agreement to acquire 100 percent of the shares in Princeton Optronics...
3M acquires Scott Safety from Johnson Controls 3M has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Scott Safety from Johnson Controls for...
Changes have to be made at Diebold Nixdorf UK Diebold Nixdorf is now actively pursuing a divestiture of its legacy Diebold business in the...
Murata acquires Arctic Sand Technologies Peregrine Semiconductor, a full subsidiary of Murata, and Arctic Sand Technologies, Inc...
SMIC signs license agreement for Invensas' DBI technology Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) has signed a technology transfer...
Lockheed Martin to fight cyber crime for DoD US-american Department of Defense renews USD 347 million contract with Lockheed Martin to...
Nvidia partners with Bosch Bosch is working with Nvidia to develop artificial intelligence self-driving systems for mass market cars.
'Trump’s allegations are missing their mark' "The allegations voiced by US President Donald Trump against German industry are missing...
Harju Elekter accepted a takeover bid for PKC shares The Supervisory Board of AS Harju Elekter decided to accept the offer by Motherson Sumi Systems Limited for the takeover of all the shares of PKC Group Plc at the price of EUR 23.55 per share.
Sensata opens new testing facility in Bulgaria US-based Sensata Technologies has opened its largest global testing facility in Sofia (Bulgaria).
Arris wants Ruckus Wireless and ICX Switch business, but there is a catch The transaction is contingent on Broadcom Limited closing its acquisition of Brocade...
BAE Systems to help speed electric power restoration after cyber attacks The U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has awarded BAE...
Escha partners with fortop for The Netherlands With fortop automation & energy B.V., the German connectivity specialist Escha has had a new...
KKCG / Foxconn partnership gets Euopean approval KKCG and Foxconn have received the EU's anti-trust authorities' approval for the creation of their...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments