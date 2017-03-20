© kongsberg

Kongsberg ship bridge simulators travel to New Zealand

The Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology has selected Kongsberg Digital to supply a suite of new navigation simulators for installation at the International Maritime Institute of New Zealand.

Awarded in March 2017 following a competitive tender, the contract covers a total of seven Kongsberg ship’s bridge simulators for delivery in August 2017, in addition to regional exercise models and a Long Term Simulator Support Programme (LTSSP), which guarantees access to the latest technology updates and dedicated customer support.



The simulator delivery will be based on Kongsberg’s established, market-leading K-Sim technology, featuring one Class A Bridge, two Class B Bridges (one with specific tug functionality) and four Class C ECDIS simulators (with an option for a further two).



“Our new Kongsberg K-Sim ship’s bridge simulators incorporate the latest maritime training technology, enabling a truly integrated training experience, connecting not only multiple bridges, but also the engine room via our K-Sim Engine simulators,” said Monique Day, Head of Department - Primary Industries, Maritime and AVT at Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology. “It is important to ensure our simulators remain cutting-edge so it was a natural step for us take the extensive long term support program, which includes moving to K-Sim Navigation in the future.”



“Through our new contract with the Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology, Kongsberg Digital is now the simulation technology partner to two of the three maritime training institutes in New Zealand,” said Tone-Merete Hansen, Vice President – Maritime Simulation, Kongsberg Digital. “We are the preferred supplier across the Australasian region due to the proven capabilities of our simulator technology and our commitment to being a long term partner, helping our customers to continue developing their training portfolios using simulators designed to meet the changing demands of the maritime industry.”