© kongsberg Business | March 20, 2017
Kongsberg ship bridge simulators travel to New Zealand
The Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology has selected Kongsberg Digital to supply a suite of new navigation simulators for installation at the International Maritime Institute of New Zealand.
Awarded in March 2017 following a competitive tender, the contract covers a total of seven Kongsberg ship’s bridge simulators for delivery in August 2017, in addition to regional exercise models and a Long Term Simulator Support Programme (LTSSP), which guarantees access to the latest technology updates and dedicated customer support.
The simulator delivery will be based on Kongsberg’s established, market-leading K-Sim technology, featuring one Class A Bridge, two Class B Bridges (one with specific tug functionality) and four Class C ECDIS simulators (with an option for a further two).
“Our new Kongsberg K-Sim ship’s bridge simulators incorporate the latest maritime training technology, enabling a truly integrated training experience, connecting not only multiple bridges, but also the engine room via our K-Sim Engine simulators,” said Monique Day, Head of Department - Primary Industries, Maritime and AVT at Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology. “It is important to ensure our simulators remain cutting-edge so it was a natural step for us take the extensive long term support program, which includes moving to K-Sim Navigation in the future.”
“Through our new contract with the Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology, Kongsberg Digital is now the simulation technology partner to two of the three maritime training institutes in New Zealand,” said Tone-Merete Hansen, Vice President – Maritime Simulation, Kongsberg Digital. “We are the preferred supplier across the Australasian region due to the proven capabilities of our simulator technology and our commitment to being a long term partner, helping our customers to continue developing their training portfolios using simulators designed to meet the changing demands of the maritime industry.”
The simulator delivery will be based on Kongsberg’s established, market-leading K-Sim technology, featuring one Class A Bridge, two Class B Bridges (one with specific tug functionality) and four Class C ECDIS simulators (with an option for a further two).
“Our new Kongsberg K-Sim ship’s bridge simulators incorporate the latest maritime training technology, enabling a truly integrated training experience, connecting not only multiple bridges, but also the engine room via our K-Sim Engine simulators,” said Monique Day, Head of Department - Primary Industries, Maritime and AVT at Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology. “It is important to ensure our simulators remain cutting-edge so it was a natural step for us take the extensive long term support program, which includes moving to K-Sim Navigation in the future.”
“Through our new contract with the Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology, Kongsberg Digital is now the simulation technology partner to two of the three maritime training institutes in New Zealand,” said Tone-Merete Hansen, Vice President – Maritime Simulation, Kongsberg Digital. “We are the preferred supplier across the Australasian region due to the proven capabilities of our simulator technology and our commitment to being a long term partner, helping our customers to continue developing their training portfolios using simulators designed to meet the changing demands of the maritime industry.”
Inside the Microsoft Surface Studio Apple forgot to update iMacs this year, so Microsoft did it instead: enter the Surface Studio. In all honesty, the Studio is actually closer to a giant Surface Pro mounted on top of a Mac Mini, but with an iMac’s sense of style and some sweet...
Senvion lands first Irish contract Senvion has signed its first contract in the Republic of Ireland with renewable energy...
euromicron Deutschland sells Telecommunications division euromicron Deutschland GmbH, a system house subsidiary of euromicron AG, is selling its Telecommunications division to the Ostertag Group, to which Ostertag Solutions AG also belongs.
A Swedish investigation of Bombardier's Azerbaijan contract An investigation is being conducted by Swedish Authorities and the World Bank...
Sponsored content by AmericaIIAmerica II Expands Its Global Line Card America II Electronics, Inc., one of the world’s largest distributors of electronic components and semiconductors, has announced the expansion of its global line card with the addition of Xmultiple and Viking Tech America. This...
KA gets rid of non-core in North America Kongsberg Automotive completed the sale of its North American Headrest/Armrest...
Kongsberg ship bridge simulators travel to New Zealand The Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology has selected Kongsberg Digital to supply a suite of new navigation simulators for installation at the International Maritime Institute of New Zealand.
Boeing: USD 3.4bn contract for 268 AH-64E Apache Helicopters Boeing and the U.S. government recently signed a five-year, USD 3.4 billion contract through which the Army, and a customer outside the U.S., will acquire the latest Apache attack helicopter.
Ingram Micro a strategic partner of Dell EMC in Germany Ingram Micro has been selected as a strategic global distribution partner by Dell EMC.
Thales wins contract for Japan’s Sea Sparrow Missile Thales Nederland BV, Hengelo OV, Netherlands, is being awarded a USD 10,699,226...
ams acquires VCSEL technology company ams has signed an agreement to acquire 100 percent of the shares in Princeton Optronics...
3M acquires Scott Safety from Johnson Controls 3M has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Scott Safety from Johnson Controls for...
Changes have to be made at Diebold Nixdorf UK Diebold Nixdorf is now actively pursuing a divestiture of its legacy Diebold business in the...
Murata acquires Arctic Sand Technologies Peregrine Semiconductor, a full subsidiary of Murata, and Arctic Sand Technologies, Inc...
SMIC signs license agreement for Invensas' DBI technology Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) has signed a technology transfer...
Lockheed Martin to fight cyber crime for DoD US-american Department of Defense renews USD 347 million contract with Lockheed Martin to...
Nvidia partners with Bosch Bosch is working with Nvidia to develop artificial intelligence self-driving systems for mass market cars.
'Trump’s allegations are missing their mark' "The allegations voiced by US President Donald Trump against German industry are missing...
Harju Elekter accepted a takeover bid for PKC shares The Supervisory Board of AS Harju Elekter decided to accept the offer by Motherson Sumi Systems Limited for the takeover of all the shares of PKC Group Plc at the price of EUR 23.55 per share.
Sensata opens new testing facility in Bulgaria US-based Sensata Technologies has opened its largest global testing facility in Sofia (Bulgaria).
Arris wants Ruckus Wireless and ICX Switch business, but there is a catch The transaction is contingent on Broadcom Limited closing its acquisition of Brocade...
BAE Systems to help speed electric power restoration after cyber attacks The U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has awarded BAE...
Escha partners with fortop for The Netherlands With fortop automation & energy B.V., the German connectivity specialist Escha has had a new...
KKCG / Foxconn partnership gets Euopean approval KKCG and Foxconn have received the EU's anti-trust authorities' approval for the creation of their...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments