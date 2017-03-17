© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com Business | March 17, 2017
Thales wins contract for Japan’s Sea Sparrow Missile
Thales Nederland BV, Hengelo OV, Netherlands, is being awarded a USD 10,699,226 firm-fixed-price contract for two missile guidance units (MGU), spare parts, technical manuals, training and engineering support for the government of Japan.
The MGU provides an Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile launch and guidance capability together with the phased array illumination antenna and the Mk 41 vertical launch system. The MGU is comprised of a Mk 41 missile interface cabinet, a missile waveform controller and a missile waveform generator.
This contract is a purchase for the government of Japan under the Foreign Military Sales program, a statement made through the U.S. Department of Defense reads.
83 percent of the work will be done in Hengelo OV (Netherlands); the remainder in Nagasaki (Japan) and is expected to be completed by January 2020.
