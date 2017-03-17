© joegough dreamstime.com Business | March 17, 2017
3M acquires Scott Safety from Johnson Controls
3M has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Scott Safety from Johnson Controls for a total enterprise value of USD 2.0 billion.
“Personal safety is a core growth business within the 3M portfolio,” said Inge G. Thulin, 3M chairman, president and chief executive officer. “This acquisition leverages our fundamental strengths in technology, manufacturing, global capabilities and brand, and builds upon recent portfolio actions within our Safety and Graphics business to position it for long-term success.”
“Scott Safety is a recognized leader in the safety industry with a portfolio of strong products, brands, and a talented team of dedicated employees,” added Frank Little, executive vice president, 3M Safety and Graphics Business Group. “Combining 3M’s products, brands and global capabilities in personal protective equipment with Scott Safety’s well-regarded safety products will provide a broader array of safety products and solutions, enhancing our relevance to customers worldwide.”
3M’s Personal Safety Division provides respiratory, hearing, and fall protection solutions that help improve the safety and health of workers. The business also supplies products and solutions in other safety categories such as reflective materials for high-visibility apparel, protective clothing and head, eye, and face protection.
The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2017, subject to customary closing conditions, regulatory approvals, and information or consultation requirements with relevant works councils.
