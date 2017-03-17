© yevhen basov dreamstime.com Business | March 17, 2017
Changes have to be made at Diebold Nixdorf UK
Diebold Nixdorf is now actively pursuing a divestiture of its legacy Diebold business in the U.K. with a potential purchaser.
The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has published its official findings in connection with the business combination of Diebold, Incorporated and Wincor Nixdorf AG in the U.K. It concluded that a structural remedy is required.
Outside the U.K., Diebold Nixdorf continues to implement its multi-year business transformation program, DN2020. The company confirmed its previously disclosed financial targets for 2020, including net cost improvement of USD 200 million and non-GAAP earnings per share of approximately USD 3.501 as the combination benefits clearly outweigh the impact of the planned divestiture of the legacy Diebold business in the U.K.
On Aug. 15, 2016, Diebold completed its acquisition of Wincor Nixdorf, achieving approval from shareholders and regulatory authorities around the world. In the U.K., the Diebold and Wincor Nixdorf brands and operations have remained separate and distinct while awaiting CMA review.
