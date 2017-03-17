© murata

Murata acquires Arctic Sand Technologies

Peregrine Semiconductor, a full subsidiary of Murata, and Arctic Sand Technologies, Inc. (Burlington, USA) have entered into a definitive agreement of acquisition on March 15, 2017.

"Bringing together Arctic Sand’s low-power semiconductor technologies and Murata’s technologies will allow us to lead the way in providing products that satisfy the needs of customers in growing markets where there is demand for small footprints, low profiles, and power savings", states Norio Nakajima, Board Members, Executive Vice President, Communication & Sensor Business Unit/Energy Business Unit, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.



Jim Cable, CEO of Peregrine Semiconductor, adds: “Arctic Sand is the epitome of an innovative startup,” says Jim Cable, CEO of Peregrine Semiconductor. “With this acquisition, Peregrine and Murata gain Arctic Sand’s disruptive technology, strong IP portfolio and world-class team. With a vision to revolutionize the power electronics industry, we’re building the power integrated circuit (IC) ‘dream team’. We will now leverage Peregrine’s semiconductor expertise to accelerate the adoption of Arctic Sand’s technology and their ability to ship in volume, bringing us one step closer to dramatically smaller, lighter, faster and more efficient power solutions.”