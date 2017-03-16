© bahar bostanci dreamstime.com

Harju Elekter accepted a takeover bid for PKC shares

The Supervisory Board of AS Harju Elekter decided to accept the offer by Motherson Sumi Systems Limited for the takeover of all the shares of PKC Group Plc at the price of EUR 23.55 per share.

AS Harju Elekter owns 1'094'641 shares of PKC Group Plc. If the takeover of PKC Group by Motherson Sumi is realised, it means that AS Harju Elekter will receive EUR 25.8 million on 29 March 2017.



Motherson Sumi Systems Limited and PKC Group Plc have, on January 19, 2017, entered into a agreement to combine the wiring harness businesses of Motherson Sumi Systems Limited and PKC Group Plc.



AS Harju Elekter has been the shareholder of PKC Group Plc since the company’s founding in 1994.