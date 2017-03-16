© dreamstime dimitios kaisaris Business | March 16, 2017
'Trump’s allegations are missing their mark'
"The allegations voiced by US President Donald Trump against German industry are missing their mark."
VDMA President Carl Martin Welcker on the occasion of the German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s visit to Washington: “For one, German mechanical engineering companies are widely active in the USA and create local added value. According to the US statistics available, a total of 81'000 staff is employed by American mechanical engineering companies that are majority-owned by companies from Germany. They generate turnover equivalent to nearly EUR 30 billion, which is twice as much as German machinery exports to the USA in the same period."
"Furthermore, our member companies’ success in the export sector has nothing to do with wage dumping or currency manipulation, given that wages in the German mechanical engineering sector are actually at the highest level in global comparison. In fact, our industry’s export strength is a sign of the high quality and innovativeness of mechanical engineering companies in Germany. And it is precisely this quality that secures the competitiveness of the American industry. Many sectors in the USA, such as the aerospace and automotive industries, rely on machinery and components from Germany and Europe in order to be able to produce according to the state of the art. Restricting the free movement of goods – be it through punitive or protective tariffs, changes to the tax system or by artificially reducing exports from Germany – would be very harmful to all American citizens."
"Imports cover a good third of the volume of the American machinery market. In 2016, machinery imports from Germany came in third place in the import ranking, on par with Mexico. Walls, punitive tariffs and import duties would inevitably lead to investors backing off. It is also highly doubtful that this protectionism will succeed in breathing new life into the fallow industrial regions that count on Trump’s promises.”
"Furthermore, our member companies’ success in the export sector has nothing to do with wage dumping or currency manipulation, given that wages in the German mechanical engineering sector are actually at the highest level in global comparison. In fact, our industry’s export strength is a sign of the high quality and innovativeness of mechanical engineering companies in Germany. And it is precisely this quality that secures the competitiveness of the American industry. Many sectors in the USA, such as the aerospace and automotive industries, rely on machinery and components from Germany and Europe in order to be able to produce according to the state of the art. Restricting the free movement of goods – be it through punitive or protective tariffs, changes to the tax system or by artificially reducing exports from Germany – would be very harmful to all American citizens."
"Imports cover a good third of the volume of the American machinery market. In 2016, machinery imports from Germany came in third place in the import ranking, on par with Mexico. Walls, punitive tariffs and import duties would inevitably lead to investors backing off. It is also highly doubtful that this protectionism will succeed in breathing new life into the fallow industrial regions that count on Trump’s promises.”
Lockheed Martin to fight cyber crime for DoD US-american Department of Defense renews USD 347 million contract with Lockheed Martin to...
Nvidia partners with Bosch Bosch is working with Nvidia to develop artificial intelligence self-driving systems for mass market cars.
'Trump’s allegations are missing their mark' "The allegations voiced by US President Donald Trump against German industry are missing...
Harju Elekter accepted a takeover bid for PKC shares The Supervisory Board of AS Harju Elekter decided to accept the offer by Motherson Sumi Systems Limited for the takeover of all the shares of PKC Group Plc at the price of EUR 23.55 per share.
Sensata opens new testing facility in Bulgaria US-based Sensata Technologies has opened its largest global testing facility in Sofia (Bulgaria).
Arris wants Ruckus Wireless and ICX Switch business, but there is a catch The transaction is contingent on Broadcom Limited closing its acquisition of Brocade...
BAE Systems to help speed electric power restoration after cyber attacks The U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has awarded BAE...
Escha partners with fortop for The Netherlands With fortop automation & energy B.V., the German connectivity specialist Escha has had a new...
KKCG / Foxconn partnership gets Euopean approval KKCG and Foxconn have received the EU's anti-trust authorities' approval for the creation of their...
Mouser Electronics distributes Coilcraft products globally Mouser Electronics signed an expanded, global distribution agreement with Coilcraft, global...
Siemens-Gamesa-merger receives antitrust clearance The merger of Siemens' Wind Power business and Gamesa has today received unconditional...
Ex-Intel Stefan Wolff to lead Peregrine Semiconductor Stefan Wolff has been appointed as Peregrine’s new CEO. Jim Cable will be stepping into the role of Peregrine Chairman and CTO and will serve as the Global R&D Director for Peregrine’s parent company, Murata.
Qualcomm with Brazilian plans Qualcomm and fellow chip manufacturer ASE invest in a chip facility in São Paulo.
STMicro solutions in the Nintendo Switch STMicroelectronics' semiconductor solutions, including motion sensors...
Linde: EUR 110 million for electronics supply chain Gases and engineering company The Linde Group, through its electronics gases joint venture in...
Bosch & Sony security partnership gets 'go-ahead' After the official approval of the antitrust authorities, the business partnership of Bosch...
Manz gets new CFO Martin Hipp leaving the company on 31 March, 2017 at his own request. Gunnar Voss von...
Rutronik opens subsidiary in Turkey Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH is now also represented in Turkey with a new subsidiary of the company. A team of six Rutronik employees is now situated in an office in Istanbul.
Intel acquires Mobileye Intel will acquire Mobileye, specialising in the development of computer vision and machine learning, data analysis, localization and mapping for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous driving.
Volkswagen and Tata Motors form strategic alliance Under the terms of the memorandum, the Volkswagen Group and Tata Motors will explore possibilities for a strategic partnership in India.
Samsung Electronics completes acquisition of Harman Samsung Electronics has completed its acquisition of Harman International Industries...
Linear now part of ADI "We are very excited to welcome Bob Swanson to our Board," said Ray Stata, ADI Chairman of the...
Mitsubishi Electric completes superconducting-magnet... Mitsubishi Electric has completed construction of a superconducting-magnet...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments