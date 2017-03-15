© evertiq

Mouser Electronics distributes Coilcraft products globally

Mouser Electronics signed an expanded, global distribution agreement with Coilcraft, global supplier of magnetic components.

In addition to Europe, Asia, South America and Central America, Mouser is now authorized to distribute Coilcraft’s products throughout North America.



“As the industry’s leading design-fulfillment distributor, Mouser is pleased to expand on our partnership with Coilcraft,” said Glenn Smith, Mouser’s President and CEO. “With Mouser expanding distribution of Coilcraft’s world-class products, design engineers will have easier access to these quality products, backed by unsurpassed customer service and best-in-class logistics. We look forward to our continued successful partnership.”



“Coilcraft has enjoyed an excellent partnership with Mouser for many years,” said Tom Liebman, President and Chairman of Coilcraft. “We are confident that with our quality and selection and Mouser’s global distribution and rapid introduction of new products, we will reach many more design engineers and buyers in key markets.”