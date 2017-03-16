© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com Components | March 16, 2017
Arris wants Ruckus Wireless and ICX Switch business, but there is a catch
The transaction is contingent on Broadcom Limited closing its acquisition of Brocade Communications Systems, Inc., previously announced on November 2, 2016.
Arris International plc, and Broadcom Limited have entered into an agreement for Arris to acquire Brocade Communication Systems Inc.'s Ruckus Wireless and ICX Switch business for a cash consideration of USD 800 million, plus the additional cost of unvested employee stock awards.
Arris plans to establish a dedicated business unit within the company focused on wireless networking and wired switching technology to address evolving and emerging needs across a number of vertical markets. The business unit will be led by current Ruckus COO, Dan Rabinovitsj.
"We are building upon our successful history of making investments that significantly grow our business and create value for our customers, employees, shareholders and partners," said Bruce McClelland, Arris CEO. "Driven by ever-growing demand for high-speed, reliable, and effortless connectivity, service providers and enterprises will continually invest in their wired and wireless networks. The next five years will see exciting changes as every service provider will become a wireless operator of some fashion. Enterprises and venues will upgrade their broadband networks to provide new innovative value-added services and faster, more seamless internet access."
The closing of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals in various jurisdictions and other customary closing conditions but does not require shareholder approval by either company and is expected to close approximately one month following the closing of Broadcom's acquisition of Brocade.
The transaction is contingent on Broadcom closing its acquisition of Brocade, previously announced on November 2, 2016 and approved by Brocade shareholders on January 26, 2017. Broadcom presently expects to close the Brocade acquisition in its third fiscal quarter ending July 30, 2017.
Arris plans to establish a dedicated business unit within the company focused on wireless networking and wired switching technology to address evolving and emerging needs across a number of vertical markets. The business unit will be led by current Ruckus COO, Dan Rabinovitsj.
"We are building upon our successful history of making investments that significantly grow our business and create value for our customers, employees, shareholders and partners," said Bruce McClelland, Arris CEO. "Driven by ever-growing demand for high-speed, reliable, and effortless connectivity, service providers and enterprises will continually invest in their wired and wireless networks. The next five years will see exciting changes as every service provider will become a wireless operator of some fashion. Enterprises and venues will upgrade their broadband networks to provide new innovative value-added services and faster, more seamless internet access."
The closing of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals in various jurisdictions and other customary closing conditions but does not require shareholder approval by either company and is expected to close approximately one month following the closing of Broadcom's acquisition of Brocade.
The transaction is contingent on Broadcom closing its acquisition of Brocade, previously announced on November 2, 2016 and approved by Brocade shareholders on January 26, 2017. Broadcom presently expects to close the Brocade acquisition in its third fiscal quarter ending July 30, 2017.
Lockheed Martin to fight cyber crime for DoD US-american Department of Defense renews USD 347 million contract with Lockheed Martin to...
Nvidia partners with Bosch Bosch is working with Nvidia to develop artificial intelligence self-driving systems for mass market cars.
'Trump’s allegations are missing their mark' "The allegations voiced by US President Donald Trump against German industry are missing...
Harju Elekter accepted a takeover bid for PKC shares The Supervisory Board of AS Harju Elekter decided to accept the offer by Motherson Sumi Systems Limited for the takeover of all the shares of PKC Group Plc at the price of EUR 23.55 per share.
Sensata opens new testing facility in Bulgaria US-based Sensata Technologies has opened its largest global testing facility in Sofia (Bulgaria).
Arris wants Ruckus Wireless and ICX Switch business, but there is a catch The transaction is contingent on Broadcom Limited closing its acquisition of Brocade...
BAE Systems to help speed electric power restoration after cyber attacks The U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has awarded BAE...
Escha partners with fortop for The Netherlands With fortop automation & energy B.V., the German connectivity specialist Escha has had a new...
KKCG / Foxconn partnership gets Euopean approval KKCG and Foxconn have received the EU's anti-trust authorities' approval for the creation of their...
Mouser Electronics distributes Coilcraft products globally Mouser Electronics signed an expanded, global distribution agreement with Coilcraft, global...
Siemens-Gamesa-merger receives antitrust clearance The merger of Siemens' Wind Power business and Gamesa has today received unconditional...
Ex-Intel Stefan Wolff to lead Peregrine Semiconductor Stefan Wolff has been appointed as Peregrine’s new CEO. Jim Cable will be stepping into the role of Peregrine Chairman and CTO and will serve as the Global R&D Director for Peregrine’s parent company, Murata.
Qualcomm with Brazilian plans Qualcomm and fellow chip manufacturer ASE invest in a chip facility in São Paulo.
STMicro solutions in the Nintendo Switch STMicroelectronics' semiconductor solutions, including motion sensors...
Linde: EUR 110 million for electronics supply chain Gases and engineering company The Linde Group, through its electronics gases joint venture in...
Bosch & Sony security partnership gets 'go-ahead' After the official approval of the antitrust authorities, the business partnership of Bosch...
Manz gets new CFO Martin Hipp leaving the company on 31 March, 2017 at his own request. Gunnar Voss von...
Rutronik opens subsidiary in Turkey Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH is now also represented in Turkey with a new subsidiary of the company. A team of six Rutronik employees is now situated in an office in Istanbul.
Intel acquires Mobileye Intel will acquire Mobileye, specialising in the development of computer vision and machine learning, data analysis, localization and mapping for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous driving.
Volkswagen and Tata Motors form strategic alliance Under the terms of the memorandum, the Volkswagen Group and Tata Motors will explore possibilities for a strategic partnership in India.
Samsung Electronics completes acquisition of Harman Samsung Electronics has completed its acquisition of Harman International Industries...
Linear now part of ADI "We are very excited to welcome Bob Swanson to our Board," said Ray Stata, ADI Chairman of the...
Mitsubishi Electric completes superconducting-magnet... Mitsubishi Electric has completed construction of a superconducting-magnet...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments