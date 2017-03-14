© peregrine semiconductor

Ex-Intel Stefan Wolff to lead Peregrine Semiconductor

Stefan Wolff has been appointed as Peregrine’s new CEO. Jim Cable will be stepping into the role of Peregrine Chairman and CTO and will serve as the Global R&D Director for Peregrine’s parent company, Murata.

“We have known Stefan and have collaborated with him and his team for many years, and I am delighted to bring him on board to accelerate our growth and the growth of our parent company, Murata,” says Jim Cable. “I am eager to get back to my technology roots and focus on shaping innovation for Murata. Our future keeps getting brighter, and I am very excited about this change.”



Stefan Wolff most recently served as vice president and general manager of Intel’s mobile communications business in Munich, Germany. Prior to Intel, Wolff managed the smartphones and RF business unit at Infineon and led an RF development center for Siemens Mobile in the US. He started his career in automotive electronics as RF design engineer at Bosch. “I have admired the Murata and Peregrine teams for years. There is such synergy in the two groups. Together, I see innovations not possible from any other company,” says Wolff. “I cannot wait to see the technological difference we will make in the industry.”



In another appointment, Dylan Kelly has been named as Peregrine's new Chief Operating Officer. “I have dedicated my career to Peregrine because of our culture of innovation,” says Kelly. “We have seen tremendous growth since we were acquired by Murata so these new management additions reflect the next step in empowering our team to be even more innovative. I am proud to be a part of this dynamic leadership team.”