Rutronik opens subsidiary in Turkey

Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH is now also represented in Turkey with a new subsidiary of the company. A team of six Rutronik employees is now situated in an office in Istanbul.

Rutronik has been present on the Turkish market since 2008 via a partnership agreement with the Turkish distributor Elektro Elektronik San. Tic. A.S. “This partnership agreement was perfect for establishing a bridgehead in Turkey. It has been so successful that the next logical step for us was to provide customers with technical and sales support from our own team,” explains Thomas Rudel, CEO of Rutronik. “In recent years, Turkey has grown to be an important, even if very price-sensitive, market, which we – with our focus on the automotive, manufacturing, medical, wireless and embedded segments – are in a perfect position to serve. We are therefore expecting double digit growth rates in the coming years.”



A team of six field sales engineers, field application engineers and internal sales assistants now work out of the Istanbul office. The Turkish team is under the direction of Ladislaus Reiter, Sales Director South-East Europe, who reports directly to Paul Scholten, Sales Director International.