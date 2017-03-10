© Serz72 Dreamstime.com Business | March 10, 2017
Prysmian secures inter-array projects in Germany and Denmark
Prysmian Group has been awarded two new contracts for offshore wind farms in Germany (Merkur OWF) and Denmark (Horns Rev 3 OWF).
Both assignments are for the development of inter-array cable systems to link among the turbines composing the off-shore wind farms, a growing market segment where Prysmian has been focusing on product innovation and new installation assets and capabilities.For the Merkur offshore wind farm, Prysmian – awarded by Tideway B.V. - will be responsible for the design, engineering, manufacturing, testing and supply of approximately 90 km of 33 kV submarine inter-array cables and related accessories. Constructed by Merkur Offshore GmbH, the offshore wind farm –located in the German North Sea – will occupy an area of 47 square km and will generate a nominal active power output of approximately 400 MW.The Horns Rev 3 project is located in the North Sea, approximately 25 km off the coast of Denmark and consists of 49 wind turbines with a total capacity of 406.7 MW, equivalent to the annual consumption of 425,000 Danish households. The contract awarded to Prysmian by VBMS B.V. – a subsidiary of Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. - involves the design and supply of more than 100 km of 33 kV submarine inter-array cables in various cross sections.“These two new important awards confirm the market recognition of the significant investments made in our production capabilities for the specific inter-array market segment as well as in our improved project management skills aimed at offering global project solutions to our customers,” stated Alessandro Panico, Sales Team Manager - Offshore Wind, Prysmian Group.In the product innovation field, Prysmian has recently introduced its new EPR insulated 66 kV inter-array cables - the first ready to go to market at this voltage level -that enable up to 15% cost reductions for offshore wind farms.
Prysmian secures inter-array projects in Germany and Denmark Prysmian Group has been awarded two new contracts for offshore wind farms in Germany...
Ultra signs memorandum of understanding with CGN Ultra Electronics has signed a MoU with CGN (China) on the close cooperation in the field of...
Nintendo Switch probably won’t burn your hands When you're designing a portable console, you need a huge battery, you need to keep it cool...
Kongsberg and ThyssenKrupp with new submarine agreement Kongsberg, thyssenkrupp Marine Systems and Atlas Elektronik enter into a comprehensive teaming agreement for submarines.
Digi-Key wants to expand Thief River Falls based distributor Digi-Key Electronics is reviewing several potential...
Winbond becomes Siemens’ memory supplier for Industrial application Winbond Electronics has signed a general quality agreement with Siemens for memory supply.
EC fines six car air conditioning and engine cooling suppliers The European Commission has fined Behr, Calsonic, Denso, Panasonic, Sanden and Valeo a...
Wacker expands Norwegian production site in Holla Wacker Chemie AG is expanding the capacity of its silicon-metal site at Holla in Norway. “Expanding our silicon-metal capacity at this site is a key strategic step in our sourcing of raw materials”, said Wacker Chemie AG’s...
ON Semi establishes advanced sensor design centre in Europe The new United Kingdom design centre for ON Semiconductor will report directly into the...
3W Power: Restructuring of German subsidiary 3W Power S.A. filed a restructuring plan for its German subsidiary AEG Power Solutions...
Revenue about 4% higher YoY for Manz According to preliminary figures, equipment manufacturer Manz AG was able to increase its revenues in a difficult 2016 fiscal year by 4.0 percent, from EUR 222.0 million in the previous year to EUR 231.0 million.
Molex expands scope of in-vehicle connected platforms Molex has made a strategic collaboration and investment in Excelfore Corporation, a Silicon...
German electronics components distribution finishes 2016 in growth mode German electronic distribution market (according to FBDi association) grew by 0.2 percent in Q4/16. Full-year ended with 2.3 percent plus in turn-over. Order situation at record level.
ADI receives final approval for its acquisition of Linear Analog Devices has received regulatory approval from the Ministry of Commerce of China...
Bombardier wins contract for 70 trams from Zurich Bombardier Transportation and Zurich Public Transport (VBZ) signed a contract for the delivery of 70 seven-part Bombardier Flexity low floor trams with an option for another 70 vehicles.
ON Semi acquires mmWave technology for automotive radar from IBM ON Semiconductor is acquiring and licensing mmWave technology for automotive radar...
Sartorius to acquire Essen BioScience Sartorius acquires U.S. based Essen BioScience Inc. from SFW Capital Partners. The transaction, which is subject to antitrust clearance, is expected to close by the end of the first quarter 2017.
Digi-Key and Analog Devices broaden product selection offering Digi-Key has increased their ADI stocking portfolio by 20% in the last few months. The newest...
Air Liquide loses control of activities in Ukraine France-based Air Liquide has lost administrative control of its subsidiary in the Ukraine.
Littelfuse increases investment in Monolith Semi Littelfuse has made an incremental USD 15 million investment in Monolith...
Sum Current of both supplies is required to support the load The LTC4370 is a 2-supply current sharing, diode-ORing controller that uses MOSFETs to...
We tore down the Touch Bar (and the 13’’ MacBook Pro attached to it). Let’s start off with what Apple’s Touch Bar-equipped 13" MacBook Pro isn’t: it definitely isn’t a “touched up” version of the function key’d 13" MBP we tore down last time.
Prysmian's operating income increased 11 percent YoY Cable manufacturer Prysmian Group reported sales of EUR 7,567 million in 2016, posting organic growth of +1.0 percent assuming the same group perimeter and excluding metal price and exchange rate effects.
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments