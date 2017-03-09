Teardowns | March 09, 2017
Nintendo Switch probably won’t burn your hands
When you're designing a portable console, you need a huge battery, you need to keep it cool, and you need to be ready for the inevitable tumble.
If you carry something around, you're gonna drop it. The Nintendo Switch seems to hit all these points and more. The lion's share of space is given to the batteries and the heat dissipation system. The fan is vibration-dampened to let it quietly run as much as needed. The design mixes structural and functional. The controller swapping and charging mechanism is beautiful. And the Switch’s modularity would make even Samsung miss its old repairable phones.
Now. That doesn’t mean Nintendo wants you to repair your Switch after that rooftop game night, but. You probably can, parts willing. And that counts for a lot.
Nintendo Switch Teardown Highlights:
A few semiconductors found during the teardown:
More can be found on © iFixit's website.
Now. That doesn’t mean Nintendo wants you to repair your Switch after that rooftop game night, but. You probably can, parts willing. And that counts for a lot.
Nintendo Switch Teardown Highlights:
- Although there were some reports of flimsy construction, our teardown team disassembled the console and Joy-Cons without them crumbling to pieces. The rail mechanism on the edge of the Switch Console is metal and seems like it should hold up pretty well. Its mate on the Joy-Con side is plastic, which is probably exactly what you want—any failure will most likely be in the detachable controller, which should be cheaper to repair or replace if necessary.
- The large metal plate under the casing is more than structural support—it's also a heat sink that channels heat from the heat pipe to the rear case. This should diffuse the heat, preventing hot spots that could melt plastic or burn your fingers.
- The digitizer is not fused to the display, but adhered by a double-sided adhesive strip that runs around the perimeter. With a bit of heating and prying, we managed to pry the digitizer off. The Switch’s USB-C port, on the other hand, is fused to the motherboard—if you bust that off, you'll have break out the soldering iron to replace it.
- The Switch impressed with its modular construction, nabbing an 8 out of 10 on our repairability scale.
A few semiconductors found during the teardown:
- Macronix International MX25L512E 512 Kb CMOS flash
- VIA Labs VL210 USB 3.0 Hub Controller
- Megachips STDP2550 Mobility DisplayPort (MyDP) to HDMI Converter
- STMicroelectronics 32P048
- Broadcom BCM20734 Bluetooth 4.1/2.4 GHz Transceiver
- Pericom Semiconductor PI3USB30532 USB 3.0/DP1.2 matrix switch
- NVIDIA ODNX02-A2 (presumably the Tegra X1-based SoC)
- Samsung K4F6E304HB-MGCH 2 GB LPDDR4 DRAM (x2)
- The storage board contains a single Toshiba THGBMHG8C2LBAIL 32 GB eMMC NAND Flash IC.
More can be found on © iFixit's website.
Nintendo Switch probably won’t burn your hands When you're designing a portable console, you need a huge battery, you need to keep it cool...
Kongsberg and ThyssenKrupp with new submarine agreement Kongsberg, thyssenkrupp Marine Systems and Atlas Elektronik enter into a comprehensive teaming agreement for submarines.
Digi-Key wants to expand Thief River Falls based distributor Digi-Key Electronics is reviewing several potential...
Winbond becomes Siemens’ memory supplier for Industrial application Winbond Electronics has signed a general quality agreement with Siemens for memory supply.
EC fines six car air conditioning and engine cooling suppliers The European Commission has fined Behr, Calsonic, Denso, Panasonic, Sanden and Valeo a...
Wacker expands Norwegian production site in Holla Wacker Chemie AG is expanding the capacity of its silicon-metal site at Holla in Norway. “Expanding our silicon-metal capacity at this site is a key strategic step in our sourcing of raw materials”, said Wacker Chemie AG’s...
ON Semi establishes advanced sensor design centre in Europe The new United Kingdom design centre for ON Semiconductor will report directly into the...
3W Power: Restructuring of German subsidiary 3W Power S.A. filed a restructuring plan for its German subsidiary AEG Power Solutions...
Revenue about 4% higher YoY for Manz According to preliminary figures, equipment manufacturer Manz AG was able to increase its revenues in a difficult 2016 fiscal year by 4.0 percent, from EUR 222.0 million in the previous year to EUR 231.0 million.
Molex expands scope of in-vehicle connected platforms Molex has made a strategic collaboration and investment in Excelfore Corporation, a Silicon...
German electronics components distribution finishes 2016 in growth mode German electronic distribution market (according to FBDi association) grew by 0.2 percent in Q4/16. Full-year ended with 2.3 percent plus in turn-over. Order situation at record level.
ADI receives final approval for its acquisition of Linear Analog Devices has received regulatory approval from the Ministry of Commerce of China...
Bombardier wins contract for 70 trams from Zurich Bombardier Transportation and Zurich Public Transport (VBZ) signed a contract for the delivery of 70 seven-part Bombardier Flexity low floor trams with an option for another 70 vehicles.
ON Semi acquires mmWave technology for automotive radar from IBM ON Semiconductor is acquiring and licensing mmWave technology for automotive radar...
Sartorius to acquire Essen BioScience Sartorius acquires U.S. based Essen BioScience Inc. from SFW Capital Partners. The transaction, which is subject to antitrust clearance, is expected to close by the end of the first quarter 2017.
Digi-Key and Analog Devices broaden product selection offering Digi-Key has increased their ADI stocking portfolio by 20% in the last few months. The newest...
Air Liquide loses control of activities in Ukraine France-based Air Liquide has lost administrative control of its subsidiary in the Ukraine.
Littelfuse increases investment in Monolith Semi Littelfuse has made an incremental USD 15 million investment in Monolith...
Sum Current of both supplies is required to support the load The LTC4370 is a 2-supply current sharing, diode-ORing controller that uses MOSFETs to...
We tore down the Touch Bar (and the 13’’ MacBook Pro attached to it). Let’s start off with what Apple’s Touch Bar-equipped 13" MacBook Pro isn’t: it definitely isn’t a “touched up” version of the function key’d 13" MBP we tore down last time.
Prysmian's operating income increased 11 percent YoY Cable manufacturer Prysmian Group reported sales of EUR 7,567 million in 2016, posting organic growth of +1.0 percent assuming the same group perimeter and excluding metal price and exchange rate effects.
RUAG invests in new production site in Eger The international technology group RUAG is opening a new site for the production of aerostructures in Eger (Hungary). Over the next years, the company will employ more than 180 members of staff in Eger and will have invested more...
OHB awards contracts to SolAero Technologies SolAero Technologies awarded dual satellite missions from German Company OHB System AG for the SARah and EnMAP programs.
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments