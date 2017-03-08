© pichetw dreamstime.com

ON Semi establishes advanced sensor design centre in Europe

The new United Kingdom design centre for ON Semiconductor will report directly into the Automotive Solutions Division (ASD) within the Image Sensor Group.

The centre positions ON Semiconductor to extend its position on the market for image sensors for automotive ADAS and viewing applications with new capabilities in imaging and video signal processing for automated driving systems. By combining this design centre with its recently acquired mmWave radar technology and design centre in Israel, ON Semiconductor is positioned to provide sensor fusion solutions for next generation highly autonomous vehicles.



“The automotive image sensor market is growing rapidly driven through higher attach rates for ADAS and viewing systems and new applications for image sensors, such as driver monitoring, e-mirror and 360-degree sensing,” said Ross Jatou, vice president and general manager Automotive Solutions Division of the Image Sensor Group. “Expanding our design capacity positions us to extend our leadership in established segments and to deliver new, world-class solutions for emerging segments.”



The new design centre is located in Bracknell, England adding to the company’s global sensor design footprint that now includes locations in the United States, United Kingdom, Japan, India and Israel.