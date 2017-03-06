© vladek dreamstime.com

ON Semi acquires mmWave technology for automotive radar from IBM

ON Semiconductor is acquiring and licensing mmWave technology for automotive radar applications developed by IBM’s Haifa research team.

“The team and its technologies accelerates ON Semiconductor’s strategy to grow our automotive sensing business even faster than the robust growth from increasing camera attach rates,” said Taner Ozcelik, senior vice president and general manager Image Sensor Group. “We look forward to delivering a wider range of sensing products and technology to meet our customers’ needs for next-generation ADAS and fully autonomous driving solutions.”



The acquisition creates a new Israel design center for ON Semiconductor that reports directly into the automotive solutions division within the Image Sensor Group. The new design center is located in Haifa, Israel. It includes staff, equipment, research facilities and intellectual property.