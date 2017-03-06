© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Digi-Key and Analog Devices broaden product selection offering

Digi-Key has increased their ADI stocking portfolio by 20% in the last few months. The newest product additions, including precision signal conditioning solutions, high frequency wideband components, and data converters.

"As both companies increasingly grow and innovate within our industry, this announcement underscores the strong relationship ADI has with Digi-Key," according to Martin Cotter, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales and Digital Marketing at Analog Devices. "We anticipate continuous collaboration throughout the year as we work closely together on new product introductions, design assistance, and providing the newest innovations and technologies to engineers in our mutual customer base around the world."



"We are committed to fueling innovation which we do by stocking the broadest selection of cutting-edge components and technologies. We are able to accomplish that thanks to the remarkable relationships we have with our supplier partners," says David Stein, VP, Global Semiconductors at Digi-Key Electronics.