Digi-Key and Analog Devices broaden product selection offering
Digi-Key has increased their ADI stocking portfolio by 20% in the last few months. The newest product additions, including precision signal conditioning solutions, high frequency wideband components, and data converters.
"As both companies increasingly grow and innovate within our industry, this announcement underscores the strong relationship ADI has with Digi-Key," according to Martin Cotter, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales and Digital Marketing at Analog Devices. "We anticipate continuous collaboration throughout the year as we work closely together on new product introductions, design assistance, and providing the newest innovations and technologies to engineers in our mutual customer base around the world."
"We are committed to fueling innovation which we do by stocking the broadest selection of cutting-edge components and technologies. We are able to accomplish that thanks to the remarkable relationships we have with our supplier partners," says David Stein, VP, Global Semiconductors at Digi-Key Electronics.
ON Semi acquires mmWave technology for automotive radar from IBM ON Semiconductor is acquiring and licensing mmWave technology for automotive radar applications developed by IBM’s Haifa research team.
Sartorius to acquire Essen BioScience Sartorius acquires U.S. based Essen BioScience Inc. from SFW Capital Partners. The transaction, which is subject to antitrust clearance, is expected to close by the end of the first quarter 2017.
Air Liquide loses control of activities in Ukraine France-based Air Liquide has lost administrative control of its subsidiary in the Ukraine.
Littelfuse increases investment in Monolith Semi Littelfuse has made an incremental USD 15 million investment in Monolith...
Sum Current of both supplies is required to support the load The LTC4370 is a 2-supply current sharing, diode-ORing controller that uses MOSFETs to...
We tore down the Touch Bar (and the 13’’ MacBook Pro attached to it). Let’s start off with what Apple’s Touch Bar-equipped 13" MacBook Pro isn’t: it definitely isn’t a “touched up” version of the function key’d 13" MBP we tore down last time.
Prysmian's operating income increased 11 percent YoY Cable manufacturer Prysmian Group reported sales of EUR 7,567 million in 2016, posting organic growth of +1.0 percent assuming the same group perimeter and excluding metal price and exchange rate effects.
RUAG invests in new production site in Eger The international technology group RUAG is opening a new site for the production of aerostructures in Eger (Hungary). Over the next years, the company will employ more than 180 members of staff in Eger and will have invested more...
OHB awards contracts to SolAero Technologies SolAero Technologies awarded dual satellite missions from German Company OHB System AG for the SARah and EnMAP programs.
Airbus completes divestment of its Defence Electronics unit Airbus has finalised the sale of its Germany-based Defence Electronics business to KKR, following the receipt of regulatory and other approvals, including from the German government.
Cypress sold Minnesota wafer fabrication facility Cypress Semiconductor Corp. has sold the subsidiary that owns its semiconductor wafer fabrication facility in Bloomington, Minnesota to SkyWater Technology Foundry for USD 30 million.
America II adds Viking Tech and Xmultiple to its line card Electronic component distributor America II has expanded its global line card with the addition...
The PS4 got a job and gained some weight Do you even lift, Pro? The PS4 Pro is bigger and heavier than the original, and after a thorough teardown we attribute a lot of that heft to power requirements.
Maxwell acquires Nesscap Energy Business Maxwell Technologies has entered into an agreement to acquire substantially all of the...
TSMC joins Semiconductor Research Corporation Semiconductor Research Corporation (SRC), a university-research consortium...
thyssenkrupp sells steel mill for EUR 1,5 billion The industrial and technology group thyssenkrupp has reached agreement with Ternium on the sale of the CSA Siderúrgica do Atlântico (CSA) steel plant in Brazil. The purchase price (enterprise value) is EUR 1.5 billion.
Interpol looking for ABB embezzler ABB has been the victim of a massive fraud at its South Korean subsidiary, as evertiq...
Avnet completes sale of Technology Solutions to Tech Data Avnet has completed the sale of its Technology Solutions business to Tech Data...
ABB invests in Enbala Power Networks ABB has invested in Enbala Power Networks, a developer of software for managing power distribution networks.
IT IS BACK! Iconic Nokia 3310 is back from the dead. This is likely to appeal to mobile phone nostalgics: HMD Global, which holds exclusive marekting rights to the Nokia phone brand, is going to re-introduce the classic '3310'.
Kemet to acquire NEC TOKIN Kemet Electronics Corporation has signed a definitive agreement and is targeting a...
SunEdison's commercial & industrial division sold Japanese Mitsui has acquired the Commercial and Industrial (C&I) Division of SunEdison, which...
