The PS4 got a job and gained some weight

Unlike the PlayStation 4 of 2013, which topped out at 165 watts, the Pro’s giant internal power supply dishes out an impressive 289 watts of power—and has a cooling system to match. Basically, they crammed an oven and a fridge into one body. All the trimming that went into the PS4 Slim went right out the window (‘tis the season to plump up, after all)—this Pro's double-stuffed GPU is just too power hungry.
PlayStation 4 Pro Teardown Highlights:
- Sony insists on the Pro's SATA III support, yet its 2.5" HGST HTS541010A9E680 platter drive is labeled 3.0 GB/s (SATA II)—although some online sources claim it’s actually a 6.0 GB/s HDD. Regardless, at 5400 RPM this drive will never reach SATA III speeds. Luckily, a hard drive upgrade is a breeze (and won’t void your warranty).
- We learned that Sony’s “double-sauced” GPU comes in the form of a single chip, the CXD90044G SoC—rather than (as some imagined) an SLI-style, twin-GPU configuration.
- No adhesive, modular components, and a non-proprietary hard drive that is easy to replace and upgrade earned this console an 8 out of 10 on our repairability scale.
- SCEI (Sony Computer Entertainment, Inc.) CXD90044G SoC (includes AMD "Jaguar" Cores and AMD Radeon GPU)
- Panasonic MN864729 HDMI transmitter
- Samsung K4B4G0846E 512 MB DDR3 SDRAM
- Renesas SCEI R9J04G011FP1
- International Rectifier 35218 V625P 5VNQ
- Fairchild Semiconductor DG26CF FDMF 6840C
- Cypress CYUSB3312 USB 3.0 hub controller
- 8 x Samsung K4G80325FB 8 Gb GDDR5 (1 GB × 8 = 8 GB)
- Sony J20H091 Wireless Communication module (Marvell Avastar 88W8897 underneath)
- SCEI (Sony Computer Entertainment, Inc.) CXD90036G
- This is a Custom ASIC on Marvell's 88EC128-BNS2
- Samsung K4B4G0846E 512 MB DDR3 RAM
