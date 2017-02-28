© feng yu dreamstime.com Business | February 28, 2017
Interpol looking for ABB embezzler
ABB has been the victim of a massive fraud at its South Korean subsidiary, as evertiq reported a few days back. Now Interpol is looking for the suspect.
The company's local treasurer is suspected of having embezzled up to USD 100 million and having fled the country.
New reports now suggest that the man has fled to Hong Kong – which is described as a hub for money laundering and smuggling. The man is wanted by Interpol.
Swedish financial newspaper Dagens Indusrti (DI) says that ABB has widened the scope of the investigation to include themselves and suspected accomplices within ABB in South Korea.
Saswato Das, Head of External Communications and Content told DI that this is a very sophisticated criminal scheme. And given the scale of the fraud, the investigation has been expanded to accomplices, both internally and externally.
According to unnamed sources at the police in Cheonan, where the subsidiary is located, the man has fled to Hong Kong – known for its free trade and weakly regulated markets and often used to smuggle out capital, DI reports.
New reports now suggest that the man has fled to Hong Kong – which is described as a hub for money laundering and smuggling. The man is wanted by Interpol.
Swedish financial newspaper Dagens Indusrti (DI) says that ABB has widened the scope of the investigation to include themselves and suspected accomplices within ABB in South Korea.
Saswato Das, Head of External Communications and Content told DI that this is a very sophisticated criminal scheme. And given the scale of the fraud, the investigation has been expanded to accomplices, both internally and externally.
According to unnamed sources at the police in Cheonan, where the subsidiary is located, the man has fled to Hong Kong – known for its free trade and weakly regulated markets and often used to smuggle out capital, DI reports.
thyssenkrupp sells steel mill for EUR 1,5 billion The industrial and technology group thyssenkrupp has reached agreement with Ternium on the sale of the CSA Siderúrgica do Atlântico (CSA) steel plant in Brazil. The purchase price (enterprise value) is EUR 1.5 billion.
Interpol looking for ABB embezzler ABB has been the victim of a massive fraud at its South Korean subsidiary, as evertiq...
Avnet completes sale of Technology Solutions to Tech Data Avnet has completed the sale of its Technology Solutions business to Tech Data...
ABB invests in Enbala Power Networks ABB has invested in Enbala Power Networks, a developer of software for managing power distribution networks.
IT IS BACK! Iconic Nokia 3310 is back from the dead. This is likely to appeal to mobile phone nostalgics: HMD Global, which holds exclusive marekting rights to the Nokia phone brand, is going to re-introduce the classic '3310'.
Kemet to acquire NEC TOKIN Kemet Electronics Corporation has signed a definitive agreement and is targeting a...
SunEdison's commercial & industrial division sold Japanese Mitsui has acquired the Commercial and Industrial (C&I) Division of SunEdison, which...
Lockheed Martin to relocate fleet ballistic missile program Lockheed Martin has announced plans to move 650 positions by 2024 to co-locate key skills and...
DMASS picks up steam again Growth of semiconductor distribution accelerates during Q4. Driving forces in Eastern Europe. Technically, MOS Micro and Logic stand out.
Hexapod Pointing System on-board Nasa SAGE III instrument The Nasa SAGE (Stratospheric Aerosol and Gas Experiment) observation instrument that uses the Hexapod Pointing System produced by Thales Alenia Space on behalf of the European Space Agency (ESA) was launched from the...
Renesas’ acquisition of Intersil receives final regulatory approval Renesas and Intersil Corporation have received notification by the Committee on Foreign...
Sharp acquires majority stake in Skytec UMC Sharp Corporation has acquired a 56.7 percent stake in Skytec UMC Ltd. This creates a new...
OSI Systems sells German subsidiary OSI Systems, Inc.sold its German Healthcare subsidiary, Metrax GmbH, commonly referred to as...
Aixtron: Financial targets achieved in 2016 Before interest and taxes, the loss of Aaachen-based equipment manufacturer reduced from EUR 26.7 million to 21.4 million.
Harting opens new production plant in India Harting Technology Group consolidates global production network: official opening of new...
James Winn joins Fusion Worldwide as VP of Sales Americas James Winn is joining the independent electronic component distributor as its new...
Wireless Telecom Group acquires UK’s CommAgility Privately-held CommAgility, Ltd., has been acquired by New Jersey based wireless communications...
Silicon Valley semi foundry increase production capacity by 25% Noel Technologies has expanded its wafer-fabrication facility in Silicon Valley by adding square...
Globalfoundries expands global manufacturing footprint Globalfoundries plans to expand its global manufacturing footprint in the United States, Germany, China and Singapore in response to growing customer demand.
ARM invests in the future of IoT connectivity ARM acquires Swedish Mistbase and English NextG-Com to bring NB-IoT compliant technology to...
New appointment at ZF Switches & Sensors ZF Switches and Sensors, a manufacturer of electromechanical switch and...
Mouser & GSI Technology ink worldwide distribution agreement Mouser Electronics is entering into a global distribution agreement with GSI Technology...
Thinfilm stacks up with new manufacturing equipment Thin Film Electronics ASA has completed purchasing of manufacturing equipment to be...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments