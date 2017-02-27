© kemet Components | February 27, 2017
Kemet to acquire NEC TOKIN
Kemet Electronics Corporation has signed a definitive agreement and is targeting a closing date on or about April 10, 2017 to complete the acquisition of NEC Tokin.
Upon closing, NEC Tokin will change its name to Tokin Corporation and become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kemet.
NEC Tokin has entered into an agreement to sell its EMD division (Electromechanical Devices) to NTJ Holdings 1 Ltd., a special purpose entity that is owned by funds managed or operated by Japan Industrial Partners, Inc. for approximately JPY 48.2 billion (USD 422 million), prior to adjustments for net debt at closing and subject to customary post-closing adjustments. The proceeds of this transaction, after fees and taxes, will be used in part to repay the NEC intercompany debt resulting in an essentially debt-free balance sheet of NEC Tokin once it is acquired by Kemet.
Under the terms of the definitive stock purchase agreement, KEC will pay to NEC the amount of JPY 6.0 billion (USD 52.5 million), plus one-half of the remaining amount which is determined to be the excess amount of net cash proceeds from the sale of the EMD business.
“We are pleased to bring this acquisition to completion in such a positive manner. It has been a long road with hard work by many of the Kemet and NEC Tokin employees. We believe that this combination of our technologies and products will position us to return exponential value to our shareholders over the coming fiscal years,” stated Per Loof, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. “In addition, our improved balance sheet position, combined EBITDA, and leverage statistics should enable us to refinance our existing debt at improved interest rates, resulting in less cash interest expense and providing additional earnings per share for our shareholders,” continued Loof.
NEC Tokin has entered into an agreement to sell its EMD division (Electromechanical Devices) to NTJ Holdings 1 Ltd., a special purpose entity that is owned by funds managed or operated by Japan Industrial Partners, Inc. for approximately JPY 48.2 billion (USD 422 million), prior to adjustments for net debt at closing and subject to customary post-closing adjustments. The proceeds of this transaction, after fees and taxes, will be used in part to repay the NEC intercompany debt resulting in an essentially debt-free balance sheet of NEC Tokin once it is acquired by Kemet.
Under the terms of the definitive stock purchase agreement, KEC will pay to NEC the amount of JPY 6.0 billion (USD 52.5 million), plus one-half of the remaining amount which is determined to be the excess amount of net cash proceeds from the sale of the EMD business.
“We are pleased to bring this acquisition to completion in such a positive manner. It has been a long road with hard work by many of the Kemet and NEC Tokin employees. We believe that this combination of our technologies and products will position us to return exponential value to our shareholders over the coming fiscal years,” stated Per Loof, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. “In addition, our improved balance sheet position, combined EBITDA, and leverage statistics should enable us to refinance our existing debt at improved interest rates, resulting in less cash interest expense and providing additional earnings per share for our shareholders,” continued Loof.
ABB invests in Enbala Power Networks ABB has invested in Enbala Power Networks, a developer of software for managing power distribution networks.
IT IS BACK! Iconic Nokia 3310 is back from the dead. This is likely to appeal to mobile phone nostalgics: HMD Global, which holds exclusive marekting rights to the Nokia phone brand, is going to re-introduce the classic '3310'.
Kemet to acquire NEC TOKIN Kemet Electronics Corporation has signed a definitive agreement and is targeting a...
SunEdison's commercial & industrial division sold Japanese Mitsui has acquired the Commercial and Industrial (C&I) Division of SunEdison, which...
Lockheed Martin to relocate fleet ballistic missile program Lockheed Martin has announced plans to move 650 positions by 2024 to co-locate key skills and...
DMASS picks up steam again Growth of semiconductor distribution accelerates during Q4. Driving forces in Eastern Europe. Technically, MOS Micro and Logic stand out.
Hexapod Pointing System on-board Nasa SAGE III instrument The Nasa SAGE (Stratospheric Aerosol and Gas Experiment) observation instrument that uses the Hexapod Pointing System produced by Thales Alenia Space on behalf of the European Space Agency (ESA) was launched from the...
Renesas’ acquisition of Intersil receives final regulatory approval Renesas and Intersil Corporation have received notification by the Committee on Foreign...
Sharp acquires majority stake in Skytec UMC Sharp Corporation has acquired a 56.7 percent stake in Skytec UMC Ltd. This creates a new...
OSI Systems sells German subsidiary OSI Systems, Inc.sold its German Healthcare subsidiary, Metrax GmbH, commonly referred to as...
Aixtron: Financial targets achieved in 2016 Before interest and taxes, the loss of Aaachen-based equipment manufacturer reduced from EUR 26.7 million to 21.4 million.
Harting opens new production plant in India Harting Technology Group consolidates global production network: official opening of new...
James Winn joins Fusion Worldwide as VP of Sales Americas James Winn is joining the independent electronic component distributor as its new...
Wireless Telecom Group acquires UK’s CommAgility Privately-held CommAgility, Ltd., has been acquired by New Jersey based wireless communications...
Silicon Valley semi foundry increase production capacity by 25% Noel Technologies has expanded its wafer-fabrication facility in Silicon Valley by adding square...
Globalfoundries expands global manufacturing footprint Globalfoundries plans to expand its global manufacturing footprint in the United States, Germany, China and Singapore in response to growing customer demand.
ARM invests in the future of IoT connectivity ARM acquires Swedish Mistbase and English NextG-Com to bring NB-IoT compliant technology to...
New appointment at ZF Switches & Sensors ZF Switches and Sensors, a manufacturer of electromechanical switch and...
Mouser & GSI Technology ink worldwide distribution agreement Mouser Electronics is entering into a global distribution agreement with GSI Technology...
Thinfilm stacks up with new manufacturing equipment Thin Film Electronics ASA has completed purchasing of manufacturing equipment to be...
Cree and Infineon call off Wolfspeed deal Cree, Inc. will terminate the definitive agreement to sell its Wolfspeed Power and RF division...
Arrow is strategic didstribution channel partner for ADI Analog Devices has selected Arrow Electronics as its strategic distribution channel partner...
Airbus responds to Austrian allegations Airbus has issued a statement in response to allegations made by the Austrian Federal Ministry of Defence.
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments