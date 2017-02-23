© norebbo dreamstime.com Business | February 23, 2017
OSI Systems sells German subsidiary
OSI Systems, Inc.sold its German Healthcare subsidiary, Metrax GmbH, commonly referred to as Primedic, for approximately EUR 11.7 million in cash.
Primedic was acquired in 2014 for approximately EUR 7.5 million in cash and focused on the sale of automated external defibrillators outside the United States. Its results were reported as part of OSI Systems’ Healthcare division.
“Given that our strategic direction is focused on the expansion of our hospital and clinical solutions, the AED product line was deemed to be a non-core asset. This demonstrates our commitment to prioritizing areas that provide the best opportunities for profitable growth,” commented Deepak Chopra, OSI Systems’ Chairman and CEO.
Sales and operating income of this business for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 were approximately USD 18.2 million and USD 1.2 million, respectively. The transaction was completed on February 17, 2017.
“Given that our strategic direction is focused on the expansion of our hospital and clinical solutions, the AED product line was deemed to be a non-core asset. This demonstrates our commitment to prioritizing areas that provide the best opportunities for profitable growth,” commented Deepak Chopra, OSI Systems’ Chairman and CEO.
Sales and operating income of this business for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 were approximately USD 18.2 million and USD 1.2 million, respectively. The transaction was completed on February 17, 2017.
Sharp acquires majority stake in Skytec UMC Sharp Corporation has acquired a 56.7 percent stake in Skytec UMC Ltd. This creates a new...
OSI Systems sells German subsidiary OSI Systems, Inc.sold its German Healthcare subsidiary, Metrax GmbH, commonly referred to as...
Aixtron: Financial targets achieved in 2016 Before interest and taxes, the loss of Aaachen-based equipment manufacturer reduced from EUR 26.7 million to 21.4 million.
Harting opens new production plant in India Harting Technology Group consolidates global production network: official opening of new...
Sponsored content by America II Electronics IncMarket conditions strengthen as we begin 2017 With market conditions favoring the buyer, it is unsurprising to see our customers setting themselves extremely ambitious sales targets to achieve this year. However, they cannot go it alone and so there remains...
James Winn joins Fusion Worldwide as VP of Sales Americas James Winn is joining the independent electronic component distributor as its new...
Wireless Telecom Group acquires UK’s CommAgility Privately-held CommAgility, Ltd., has been acquired by New Jersey based wireless communications...
Silicon Valley semi foundry increase production capacity by 25% Noel Technologies has expanded its wafer-fabrication facility in Silicon Valley by adding square...
Globalfoundries expands global manufacturing footprint Globalfoundries plans to expand its global manufacturing footprint in the United States, Germany, China and Singapore in response to growing customer demand.
ARM invests in the future of IoT connectivity ARM acquires Swedish Mistbase and English NextG-Com to bring NB-IoT compliant technology to...
New appointment at ZF Switches & Sensors ZF Switches and Sensors, a manufacturer of electromechanical switch and...
Mouser & GSI Technology ink worldwide distribution agreement Mouser Electronics is entering into a global distribution agreement with GSI Technology...
Thinfilm stacks up with new manufacturing equipment Thin Film Electronics ASA has completed purchasing of manufacturing equipment to be...
Cree and Infineon call off Wolfspeed deal Cree, Inc. will terminate the definitive agreement to sell its Wolfspeed Power and RF division...
Arrow is strategic didstribution channel partner for ADI Analog Devices has selected Arrow Electronics as its strategic distribution channel partner...
Airbus responds to Austrian allegations Airbus has issued a statement in response to allegations made by the Austrian Federal Ministry of Defence.
ABB wins $70 million in equipment orders ABB has won orders worth $70 million from Swiss train manufacturer Stadler to supply...
Austrian FMDS files criminal complaint against Airbus The Austrian Federal Ministry of Defence and Sports (FMDS) has filed a criminal complaint with...
Maxwell to localise ultracapacitor module production for China bus... Maxwell Technologies has signed a definitive agreement with CRRC Qingdao Sifang Rolling Stock...
Huawei and ZTE sued for AVC patent infringement Several lawsuits have been filed the Landgericht Düsseldorf, Germany against Huawei...
Murata: Transfer of Sony battery business rescheduled Reschedule of the Target Closing Date for the Transfer of Battery Business from Sony to Murata...
Rutronik signs distribution contract with TDK-Lambda Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH and TDK-Lambda Germany GmbH...
Leoni acquires majority stake in Adaptricity ETH Zürich spin-off provides key skills in simulation software and data analytics.
Elmos: 2016 guidance achieved, accelerated growth in 2017 In the fourth quarter of 2016 sales increased by 14.8% over the prior-year quarter of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments