© Aixtron Business | February 23, 2017
Aixtron: Financial targets achieved in 2016
Before interest and taxes, the loss of Aaachen-based equipment manufacturer reduced from EUR 26.7 million to 21.4 million.
Following a strong second half, Aixtron met its guidance published at the beginning of the year. At EUR 196.5 million, total revenues for 2016 virtually matched the previous year’s figure (2015: EUR 197.8m), while Q4/2016 revenues came to EUR 89.8m (Q3/2016: EUR 51.2m). This figure, which represents the highest quarterly revenues since 2011, was due to a high volume of planned system shipments. The largest contributions came from production systems for LED, telecom and optoelectronics, as well as for the silicon industry.
EBITDA in 2016 rose year-on-year by 52% (2016: EUR -7.9m; 2015: EUR -16.4m). This development was driven by the strong fourth quarter of 2016 (Q4/2016: EUR 12.5m; Q3/2016: EUR -0.4m) for which a positive EBIT and net result of EUR 7.9m and EUR 6.4m respectively were also posted. As expected, overall EBITDA in H2/2016 came in positive at EUR 12.1m.
The free cash flow of EUR -42.9m in 2016 improved by EUR 14.4m, or 25%, on the previous year (2015: EUR -57.3m). The negative free cash flow of EUR -4.9m in the fourth quarter of 2016 (Q3/2016: EUR 3.0m) was mainly due to high shipment volumes at the end of the year. A large part of the resultant increase in outstanding receivables has converted into cash in Q1/2017.
Total order intake in 2016 came to EUR 225.1m, 35% higher than in the previous year (2015: EUR 167.1m) and the highest figure in five years. In Q4/2016, total order intake of EUR 60.5m was slightly down on the previous quarter but significantly higher than in the previous year (Q3/2016: EUR 69.0m, Q4/2015: EUR 31.3m). This was due to consistently high demand for LED, telecom and optoelectronic applications, including the sale of AIX R6 inventories.
As of December 31, 2016, the equipment order backlog totaled EUR 78.1m, a 67% increase on the figure of EUR 46.7m at the beginning of the year (December 31, 2015: EUR 42.9m; September 30, 2016: EUR 104.0m).
“The dominant topic in fiscal year 2016 was certainly the planned takeover by Grand Chip Investment, which was intended to secure the company’s access to the major Chinese market while also ensuring that all of Aixtron’s product portfolio could be brought to market maturity. Following the US President’s order prohibiting the bidder’s acquisition of Aixtron’s US business and the investor’s subsequent withdrawal, Aixtron acted to realign its corporate strategy targeting a sustainable return to profitability and to report a positive EBIT for full year 2018. Now it is a matter of implementing this strategy”, comments Martin Goetzeler, CEO of Aixtron SE.
Guidance
Following the termination of the planned takeover transaction by a Chinese investor in December 2016, Aixtron is now focusing on the optimal structure of its technology portfolio as part of its corporate strategy. Against this background, Aixtron is currently pursuing different options in order to successfully reduce required upfront expenses for the development of future technologies. These options include looking for partners, joint ventures or other alternatives. All these measures are targeted to enable a sustainable return to profitability and to report a positive EBIT for full year 2018.
Based on the existing business structure and the assessment on Aixtron’s current order situation with the internal budget rate of USD/EUR 1.10, Management expects for fiscal year 2017 to achieve revenues and an order intake between EUR 180 and 210 million.
EBITDA in 2016 rose year-on-year by 52% (2016: EUR -7.9m; 2015: EUR -16.4m). This development was driven by the strong fourth quarter of 2016 (Q4/2016: EUR 12.5m; Q3/2016: EUR -0.4m) for which a positive EBIT and net result of EUR 7.9m and EUR 6.4m respectively were also posted. As expected, overall EBITDA in H2/2016 came in positive at EUR 12.1m.
The free cash flow of EUR -42.9m in 2016 improved by EUR 14.4m, or 25%, on the previous year (2015: EUR -57.3m). The negative free cash flow of EUR -4.9m in the fourth quarter of 2016 (Q3/2016: EUR 3.0m) was mainly due to high shipment volumes at the end of the year. A large part of the resultant increase in outstanding receivables has converted into cash in Q1/2017.
Total order intake in 2016 came to EUR 225.1m, 35% higher than in the previous year (2015: EUR 167.1m) and the highest figure in five years. In Q4/2016, total order intake of EUR 60.5m was slightly down on the previous quarter but significantly higher than in the previous year (Q3/2016: EUR 69.0m, Q4/2015: EUR 31.3m). This was due to consistently high demand for LED, telecom and optoelectronic applications, including the sale of AIX R6 inventories.
As of December 31, 2016, the equipment order backlog totaled EUR 78.1m, a 67% increase on the figure of EUR 46.7m at the beginning of the year (December 31, 2015: EUR 42.9m; September 30, 2016: EUR 104.0m).
“The dominant topic in fiscal year 2016 was certainly the planned takeover by Grand Chip Investment, which was intended to secure the company’s access to the major Chinese market while also ensuring that all of Aixtron’s product portfolio could be brought to market maturity. Following the US President’s order prohibiting the bidder’s acquisition of Aixtron’s US business and the investor’s subsequent withdrawal, Aixtron acted to realign its corporate strategy targeting a sustainable return to profitability and to report a positive EBIT for full year 2018. Now it is a matter of implementing this strategy”, comments Martin Goetzeler, CEO of Aixtron SE.
Guidance
Following the termination of the planned takeover transaction by a Chinese investor in December 2016, Aixtron is now focusing on the optimal structure of its technology portfolio as part of its corporate strategy. Against this background, Aixtron is currently pursuing different options in order to successfully reduce required upfront expenses for the development of future technologies. These options include looking for partners, joint ventures or other alternatives. All these measures are targeted to enable a sustainable return to profitability and to report a positive EBIT for full year 2018.
Based on the existing business structure and the assessment on Aixtron’s current order situation with the internal budget rate of USD/EUR 1.10, Management expects for fiscal year 2017 to achieve revenues and an order intake between EUR 180 and 210 million.
Sharp acquires majority stake in Skytec UMC Sharp Corporation has acquired a 56.7 percent stake in Skytec UMC Ltd. This creates a new...
OSI Systems sells German subsidiary OSI Systems, Inc.sold its German Healthcare subsidiary, Metrax GmbH, commonly referred to as...
Aixtron: Financial targets achieved in 2016 Before interest and taxes, the loss of Aaachen-based equipment manufacturer reduced from EUR 26.7 million to 21.4 million.
Harting opens new production plant in India Harting Technology Group consolidates global production network: official opening of new...
Sponsored content by America II Electronics IncMarket conditions strengthen as we begin 2017 With market conditions favoring the buyer, it is unsurprising to see our customers setting themselves extremely ambitious sales targets to achieve this year. However, they cannot go it alone and so there remains...
James Winn joins Fusion Worldwide as VP of Sales Americas James Winn is joining the independent electronic component distributor as its new...
Wireless Telecom Group acquires UK’s CommAgility Privately-held CommAgility, Ltd., has been acquired by New Jersey based wireless communications...
Silicon Valley semi foundry increase production capacity by 25% Noel Technologies has expanded its wafer-fabrication facility in Silicon Valley by adding square...
Globalfoundries expands global manufacturing footprint Globalfoundries plans to expand its global manufacturing footprint in the United States, Germany, China and Singapore in response to growing customer demand.
ARM invests in the future of IoT connectivity ARM acquires Swedish Mistbase and English NextG-Com to bring NB-IoT compliant technology to...
New appointment at ZF Switches & Sensors ZF Switches and Sensors, a manufacturer of electromechanical switch and...
Mouser & GSI Technology ink worldwide distribution agreement Mouser Electronics is entering into a global distribution agreement with GSI Technology...
Thinfilm stacks up with new manufacturing equipment Thin Film Electronics ASA has completed purchasing of manufacturing equipment to be...
Cree and Infineon call off Wolfspeed deal Cree, Inc. will terminate the definitive agreement to sell its Wolfspeed Power and RF division...
Arrow is strategic didstribution channel partner for ADI Analog Devices has selected Arrow Electronics as its strategic distribution channel partner...
Airbus responds to Austrian allegations Airbus has issued a statement in response to allegations made by the Austrian Federal Ministry of Defence.
ABB wins $70 million in equipment orders ABB has won orders worth $70 million from Swiss train manufacturer Stadler to supply...
Austrian FMDS files criminal complaint against Airbus The Austrian Federal Ministry of Defence and Sports (FMDS) has filed a criminal complaint with...
Maxwell to localise ultracapacitor module production for China bus... Maxwell Technologies has signed a definitive agreement with CRRC Qingdao Sifang Rolling Stock...
Huawei and ZTE sued for AVC patent infringement Several lawsuits have been filed the Landgericht Düsseldorf, Germany against Huawei...
Murata: Transfer of Sony battery business rescheduled Reschedule of the Target Closing Date for the Transfer of Battery Business from Sony to Murata...
Rutronik signs distribution contract with TDK-Lambda Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH and TDK-Lambda Germany GmbH...
Leoni acquires majority stake in Adaptricity ETH Zürich spin-off provides key skills in simulation software and data analytics.
Elmos: 2016 guidance achieved, accelerated growth in 2017 In the fourth quarter of 2016 sales increased by 14.8% over the prior-year quarter of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments