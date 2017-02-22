© commagility Business | February 22, 2017
Wireless Telecom Group acquires UK’s CommAgility
Privately-held CommAgility, Ltd., has been acquired by New Jersey based wireless communications solutions provider, Wireless Telecom Group, Inc.
CommAgility, has its HQ in Loughborough, England, and provides proprietary solutions enabling the customisation of the LTE standard for small cell and private network applications in a variety of commercial and defence markets, including airborne, satellite communications, backhaul and research.
“The transaction with CommAgility is directly aligned with our strategy to add transformational growth opportunities to the Company and enhance our scale,” said Tim Whelan, Wireless Telecom’s CEO. “The combination creates a powerful expansion of the value proposition of our solution set by adding software centric solutions and a combined hardware and software skill set which enhances our product design capability to address large market opportunities. CommAgility also brings world-class engineering talent focused on LTE wireless communications that will allow us to accelerate our innovation to networking trends driven by 5G deployment and IoT development.”
The combination of Wireless Telecom and CommAgility brings together two complementary companies with common core competencies designing custom and semi-custom RF solutions for overlapping end markets.
“We are excited and believe that Wireless Telecom is the ideal partner to accelerate our growth initiatives to build upon our successful 10-year history,” said Edward Young, Managing Director and co-founder of CommAgility. “We both have deep technical skills and incredible industry talent which together, strengthen our market leadership and create value for our customers, employees and shareholders.”
CommAgility expects continued momentum designing custom LTE network solutions for the US defence market, where Wireless Telecom has an entrenched position with its Boonton and Noisecom businesses. CommAgility also enhances the Company’s Microlab offering for small cell and distributed antenna systems supporting carriers’ growing need for network coverage and capacity.
“The transaction with CommAgility is directly aligned with our strategy to add transformational growth opportunities to the Company and enhance our scale,” said Tim Whelan, Wireless Telecom’s CEO. “The combination creates a powerful expansion of the value proposition of our solution set by adding software centric solutions and a combined hardware and software skill set which enhances our product design capability to address large market opportunities. CommAgility also brings world-class engineering talent focused on LTE wireless communications that will allow us to accelerate our innovation to networking trends driven by 5G deployment and IoT development.”
The combination of Wireless Telecom and CommAgility brings together two complementary companies with common core competencies designing custom and semi-custom RF solutions for overlapping end markets.
Edward Young© CommAgility
“We are excited and believe that Wireless Telecom is the ideal partner to accelerate our growth initiatives to build upon our successful 10-year history,” said Edward Young, Managing Director and co-founder of CommAgility. “We both have deep technical skills and incredible industry talent which together, strengthen our market leadership and create value for our customers, employees and shareholders.”
CommAgility expects continued momentum designing custom LTE network solutions for the US defence market, where Wireless Telecom has an entrenched position with its Boonton and Noisecom businesses. CommAgility also enhances the Company’s Microlab offering for small cell and distributed antenna systems supporting carriers’ growing need for network coverage and capacity.
James Winn joins Fusion Worldwide as VP of Sales Americas James Winn is joining the independent electronic component distributor as its new...
Wireless Telecom Group acquires UK’s CommAgility Privately-held CommAgility, Ltd., has been acquired by New Jersey based wireless communications...
Silicon Valley semi foundry increase production capacity by 25% Noel Technologies has expanded its wafer-fabrication facility in Silicon Valley by adding square...
Globalfoundries expands global manufacturing footprint Globalfoundries plans to expand its global manufacturing footprint in the United States, Germany, China and Singapore in response to growing customer demand.
Sponsored content by America II Electronics IncMarket conditions strengthen as we begin 2017 With market conditions favoring the buyer, it is unsurprising to see our customers setting themselves extremely ambitious sales targets to achieve this year. However, they cannot go it alone and so there remains...
ARM invests in the future of IoT connectivity ARM acquires Swedish Mistbase and English NextG-Com to bring NB-IoT compliant technology to...
New appointment at ZF Switches & Sensors ZF Switches and Sensors, a manufacturer of electromechanical switch and...
Mouser & GSI Technology ink worldwide distribution agreement Mouser Electronics is entering into a global distribution agreement with GSI Technology...
Thinfilm stacks up with new manufacturing equipment Thin Film Electronics ASA has completed purchasing of manufacturing equipment to be...
Cree and Infineon call off Wolfspeed deal Cree, Inc. will terminate the definitive agreement to sell its Wolfspeed Power and RF division...
Arrow is strategic didstribution channel partner for ADI Analog Devices has selected Arrow Electronics as its strategic distribution channel partner...
Airbus responds to Austrian allegations Airbus has issued a statement in response to allegations made by the Austrian Federal Ministry of Defence.
ABB wins $70 million in equipment orders ABB has won orders worth $70 million from Swiss train manufacturer Stadler to supply...
Austrian FMDS files criminal complaint against Airbus The Austrian Federal Ministry of Defence and Sports (FMDS) has filed a criminal complaint with...
Maxwell to localise ultracapacitor module production for China bus... Maxwell Technologies has signed a definitive agreement with CRRC Qingdao Sifang Rolling Stock...
Huawei and ZTE sued for AVC patent infringement Several lawsuits have been filed the Landgericht Düsseldorf, Germany against Huawei...
Murata: Transfer of Sony battery business rescheduled Reschedule of the Target Closing Date for the Transfer of Battery Business from Sony to Murata...
Rutronik signs distribution contract with TDK-Lambda Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH and TDK-Lambda Germany GmbH...
Leoni acquires majority stake in Adaptricity ETH Zürich spin-off provides key skills in simulation software and data analytics.
Elmos: 2016 guidance achieved, accelerated growth in 2017 In the fourth quarter of 2016 sales increased by 14.8% over the prior-year quarter of...
IDT to acquire GigPeak Integrated Device Technology, Inc. has signed a definitive agreement to acquire GigPeak...
Orbital ATK gets U.S. Air Force contract for multipurpose satellite Orbital ATK has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Air Force Space and Missiles Systems...
Contracts for Kongsberg & around 100 suppliers across Norway Norwegian and German authorities initiates a comprehensive industrial cooperation on submarine and missile deliveries that could entail considerable contracts for Kongsberg.
Mahle takes over Duisburg-based start-up O-Flexx The Mahle Group is expanding its expertise in the field of thermoelectrics by taking over...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments