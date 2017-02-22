Wireless Telecom Group acquires UK’s CommAgility

© commagility

Privately-held CommAgility, Ltd., has been acquired by New Jersey based wireless communications solutions provider, Wireless Telecom Group, Inc.

CommAgility, has its HQ in Loughborough, England, and provides proprietary solutions enabling the customisation of the LTE standard for small cell and private network applications in a variety of commercial and defence markets, including airborne, satellite communications, backhaul and research.“The transaction with CommAgility is directly aligned with our strategy to add transformational growth opportunities to the Company and enhance our scale,” said Tim Whelan, Wireless Telecom’s CEO. “The combination creates a powerful expansion of the value proposition of our solution set by adding software centric solutions and a combined hardware and software skill set which enhances our product design capability to address large market opportunities. CommAgility also brings world-class engineering talent focused on LTE wireless communications that will allow us to accelerate our innovation to networking trends driven by 5G deployment and IoT development.”The combination of Wireless Telecom and CommAgility brings together two complementary companies with common core competencies designing custom and semi-custom RF solutions for overlapping end markets.“We are excited and believe that Wireless Telecom is the ideal partner to accelerate our growth initiatives to build upon our successful 10-year history,” said Edward Young, Managing Director and co-founder of CommAgility. “We both have deep technical skills and incredible industry talent which together, strengthen our market leadership and create value for our customers, employees and shareholders.”CommAgility expects continued momentum designing custom LTE network solutions for the US defence market, where Wireless Telecom has an entrenched position with its Boonton and Noisecom businesses. CommAgility also enhances the Company’s Microlab offering for small cell and distributed antenna systems supporting carriers’ growing need for network coverage and capacity.