ARM invests in the future of IoT connectivity

ARM acquires Swedish Mistbase and English NextG-Com to bring NB-IoT compliant technology to ARM-based chips

The IoT is made up by billions of connected devices – which will serve a huge range of application needs. From single-sensor devices regulating and monitoring factory production flows to intelligence stitched into a city’s arteries to tune streetlights to the presence of people, vehicle traffic and weather conditions.



And as ARM wireless business general manager Paul Williamson points out in a blog post; “Despite the incredible range of use cases there are two non-negotiable elements that must be architected into the system’s heart – security and low power. Security because the system must be trusted, low power because energy equals cost.”



Looking back a few months there was an industry breakthrough on both fronts during the summer – the NarrowBand-IoT (NB-IoT), a new low power wide area connectivity standard, was approved. It is seen as the standard that will unlock long range IoT connectivity at scale as mobile network operators only have to upgrade their existing LTE systems to make it work.



“The question for me in leading ARM’s wireless business was how to move quickly to enable our partners to design NB-IoT compliant products. This week we made significant progress on that by acquiring Mistbase and NextG-Com for their specialist engineering expertise in software and hardware IP that meets the new NB-IoT standard” Paul Williamson writes in the blog post.



Mistbase is based in Lund, Sweden, and provides a complete NB-IoT physical layer implementation solution. NextG-Com is based in London, England, and offers a complete layer two and three software stack for NB-IoT. Both teams have experience in cellular standards and IP development and are already working together to provide integrated solutions. ARM will be demonstrating the combined IP at MWC, Hall 6, stand 6C100.



“The acquisitions expand the ARM portfolio of IoT connectivity which already includes established short range Bluetooth 5 and 802.15.4 Cordio products. By providing complete connectivity IP options of short range PAN (Personal Area Network) and long range NB-IoT connectivity, ARM is enabling its partners to address any class of IoT application from the smart city and smart home, to the factory and farm,” Paul Williamson states.