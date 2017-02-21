© everythingpossible dreamstime.com Business | February 21, 2017
ARM invests in the future of IoT connectivity
ARM acquires Swedish Mistbase and English NextG-Com to bring NB-IoT compliant technology to ARM-based chips
The IoT is made up by billions of connected devices – which will serve a huge range of application needs. From single-sensor devices regulating and monitoring factory production flows to intelligence stitched into a city’s arteries to tune streetlights to the presence of people, vehicle traffic and weather conditions.
And as ARM wireless business general manager Paul Williamson points out in a blog post; “Despite the incredible range of use cases there are two non-negotiable elements that must be architected into the system’s heart – security and low power. Security because the system must be trusted, low power because energy equals cost.”
Looking back a few months there was an industry breakthrough on both fronts during the summer – the NarrowBand-IoT (NB-IoT), a new low power wide area connectivity standard, was approved. It is seen as the standard that will unlock long range IoT connectivity at scale as mobile network operators only have to upgrade their existing LTE systems to make it work.
“The question for me in leading ARM’s wireless business was how to move quickly to enable our partners to design NB-IoT compliant products. This week we made significant progress on that by acquiring Mistbase and NextG-Com for their specialist engineering expertise in software and hardware IP that meets the new NB-IoT standard” Paul Williamson writes in the blog post.
Mistbase is based in Lund, Sweden, and provides a complete NB-IoT physical layer implementation solution. NextG-Com is based in London, England, and offers a complete layer two and three software stack for NB-IoT. Both teams have experience in cellular standards and IP development and are already working together to provide integrated solutions. ARM will be demonstrating the combined IP at MWC, Hall 6, stand 6C100.
“The acquisitions expand the ARM portfolio of IoT connectivity which already includes established short range Bluetooth 5 and 802.15.4 Cordio products. By providing complete connectivity IP options of short range PAN (Personal Area Network) and long range NB-IoT connectivity, ARM is enabling its partners to address any class of IoT application from the smart city and smart home, to the factory and farm,” Paul Williamson states.
And as ARM wireless business general manager Paul Williamson points out in a blog post; “Despite the incredible range of use cases there are two non-negotiable elements that must be architected into the system’s heart – security and low power. Security because the system must be trusted, low power because energy equals cost.”
Looking back a few months there was an industry breakthrough on both fronts during the summer – the NarrowBand-IoT (NB-IoT), a new low power wide area connectivity standard, was approved. It is seen as the standard that will unlock long range IoT connectivity at scale as mobile network operators only have to upgrade their existing LTE systems to make it work.
“The question for me in leading ARM’s wireless business was how to move quickly to enable our partners to design NB-IoT compliant products. This week we made significant progress on that by acquiring Mistbase and NextG-Com for their specialist engineering expertise in software and hardware IP that meets the new NB-IoT standard” Paul Williamson writes in the blog post.
Mistbase is based in Lund, Sweden, and provides a complete NB-IoT physical layer implementation solution. NextG-Com is based in London, England, and offers a complete layer two and three software stack for NB-IoT. Both teams have experience in cellular standards and IP development and are already working together to provide integrated solutions. ARM will be demonstrating the combined IP at MWC, Hall 6, stand 6C100.
“The acquisitions expand the ARM portfolio of IoT connectivity which already includes established short range Bluetooth 5 and 802.15.4 Cordio products. By providing complete connectivity IP options of short range PAN (Personal Area Network) and long range NB-IoT connectivity, ARM is enabling its partners to address any class of IoT application from the smart city and smart home, to the factory and farm,” Paul Williamson states.
ARM invests in the future of IoT connectivity ARM acquires Swedish Mistbase and English NextG-Com to bring NB-IoT compliant technology to...
New appointment at ZF Switches & Sensors ZF Switches and Sensors, a manufacturer of electromechanical switch and...
Mouser & GSI Technology ink worldwide distribution agreement Mouser Electronics is entering into a global distribution agreement with GSI Technology...
Thinfilm stacks up with new manufacturing equipment Thin Film Electronics ASA has completed purchasing of manufacturing equipment to be...
Sponsored content by America II Electronics IncMarket conditions strengthen as we begin 2017 With market conditions favoring the buyer, it is unsurprising to see our customers setting themselves extremely ambitious sales targets to achieve this year. However, they cannot go it alone and so there remains...
Cree and Infineon call off Wolfspeed deal Cree, Inc. will terminate the definitive agreement to sell its Wolfspeed Power and RF division...
Arrow is strategic didstribution channel partner for ADI Analog Devices has selected Arrow Electronics as its strategic distribution channel partner...
Airbus responds to Austrian allegations Airbus has issued a statement in response to allegations made by the Austrian Federal Ministry of Defence.
ABB wins $70 million in equipment orders ABB has won orders worth $70 million from Swiss train manufacturer Stadler to supply...
Austrian FMDS files criminal complaint against Airbus The Austrian Federal Ministry of Defence and Sports (FMDS) has filed a criminal complaint with...
Maxwell to localise ultracapacitor module production for China bus... Maxwell Technologies has signed a definitive agreement with CRRC Qingdao Sifang Rolling Stock...
Huawei and ZTE sued for AVC patent infringement Several lawsuits have been filed the Landgericht Düsseldorf, Germany against Huawei...
Murata: Transfer of Sony battery business rescheduled Reschedule of the Target Closing Date for the Transfer of Battery Business from Sony to Murata...
Rutronik signs distribution contract with TDK-Lambda Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH and TDK-Lambda Germany GmbH...
Leoni acquires majority stake in Adaptricity ETH Zürich spin-off provides key skills in simulation software and data analytics.
Elmos: 2016 guidance achieved, accelerated growth in 2017 In the fourth quarter of 2016 sales increased by 14.8% over the prior-year quarter of...
IDT to acquire GigPeak Integrated Device Technology, Inc. has signed a definitive agreement to acquire GigPeak...
Orbital ATK gets U.S. Air Force contract for multipurpose satellite Orbital ATK has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Air Force Space and Missiles Systems...
Contracts for Kongsberg & around 100 suppliers across Norway Norwegian and German authorities initiates a comprehensive industrial cooperation on submarine and missile deliveries that could entail considerable contracts for Kongsberg.
Mahle takes over Duisburg-based start-up O-Flexx The Mahle Group is expanding its expertise in the field of thermoelectrics by taking over...
SolarWorld AG: production of multicrystalline wafers, cells & modules to end In the course of 2017, SolarWorld AG is going to focus its business activities entirely on...
'NEST-DC': Research for DC power grids A German research team has explored the technological basis for reducing the energy losses in...
Gowanda acquires Microwave Circuits Gowanda Components Group has acquired Microwave Circuits from AMTI in Lynchburg (VA)...
Rolls-Royce moves into excavator market For the first time, Rolls-Royce will be supplying MTU engines for use in excavators, having...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments