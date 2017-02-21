© olivier26 dreamstime.com Components | February 21, 2017
New appointment at ZF Switches & Sensors
ZF Switches and Sensors, a manufacturer of electromechanical switch and sensor solutions for the industrial market sector, has appointed Leonardo Aguirre as their new Business Development Manager.
Leon has 15 years of experience within the sensor market specialising on industrial, automotive, aerospace, medical, defence and marine applications.
In his new role Leon will be responsible for liaising with the company's established traditional customer base and for the acquisition of new business.
