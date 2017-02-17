© weixin shen dreamstime.com Components | February 17, 2017
Arrow is strategic didstribution channel partner for ADI
Analog Devices has selected Arrow Electronics as its strategic distribution channel partner operating globally.
ADI will retain its current regional distributor network but will employ Arrow as its sole global distribution channel partner.
"Analog Devices continues to invest on behalf of our customers, including expanding our direct sales team and, today, strengthening our channel operations by deepening our engagement with Arrow," said Martin Cotter, senior vice president, Worldwide Sales and Digital Marketing, Analog Devices. "Arrow's impressive ecosystem of technical sales and marketing, full product lifecycle solutions and logistics services enables ADI to transform its channel strategy from a transactional focus to a strategic one. We are excited about the possibilities of this closer relationship for all of our customers."
"Arrow has enjoyed a long and successful relationship with Analog Devices, and we're excited to see the innovative new technologies our enhanced collaboration will bring to market," said Andy King, president of Arrow's global components business. "Working together, our two companies can leverage the breadth and depth of ADI's product portfolio and Arrow's end-to-end, full-product-lifecycle capabilities to help solve our customers' biggest analog and mixed-signal challenges, including those in the burgeoning Internet of Things market."
