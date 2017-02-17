© ABB / Stadler

ABB wins $70 million in equipment orders

ABB has won orders worth $70 million from Swiss train manufacturer Stadler to supply traction and onboard power equipment to three European rail operators.

ABB traction systems with integrated onboard power supplies and traction transformers will be installed in 80 Stadler electric trains for suburban and intercity routes in Switzerland, Sweden and Hungary. The traction systems convert electricity from overhead power lines to the voltage levels required for train motors and supply the required electricity for power systems. ABB’s more compact, lighter traction technology brings more efficient operation as well as increased space and greater passenger comfort.



“ABB has been a key partner of the rail industry from its beginning. Historic milestones around the globe in traction and infrastructure would be unthinkable without ABB's innovative technologies,” said ABB CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer. “We are honored to be the partner of choice with Stadler, one of the world’s most innovative and successful rail industry companies, for many decades. We are particularly proud of the recent Stadler orders because they showcase the innovation power from two leading Swiss companies.”



ABB’s traction converters and traction transformers will be installed on Stadler’s newest generation FLIRT (Fast Light Innovative Regional Train) train for the Swiss operator Schweizerische Südostbahn (SOB). The 11 new ABB-powered trainsets will be used on the popular Voralpen-Express route between St. Gallen and Lucerne, the most convenient rail link connecting central and eastern Switzerland. ABB’s traction technology is already successfully deployed in Stadler’s existing SOB fleet.



Traction converters for 14 new trains of the Swiss operator Regionalverkehr Bern-Solothurn (RBS) and for 12 trains for Appenzeller Bahnen (AB) are also included in the orders. ABB’s scope of supply includes roof-mounted traction converters with integrated onboard power supplies.



The orders also include ABB traction technology for 33 double-decker trains for the Swedish railway company Mälab, serving commuters west of Stockholm. The traction equipment will provide more power and increased reliability, especially during harsh Nordic winter conditions.



Additionally, ABB’s compact traction converters with integrated auxiliary converters, transformers and battery chargers will power 10 new generation FLIRT trains for Hungary’s regional operator GYSEV.



“Our pioneering rail technology is helping rail operators to have highly reliable and energy efficient traction systems – whether they are operating suburban or interregional trains,” said Sami Atiya, president of ABB’s Robotics and Motion division. “We are very proud to have been awarded these orders but we will have to continue to earn our partner of choice status.”