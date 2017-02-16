© murata

Murata: Transfer of Sony battery business rescheduled

Reschedule of the Target Closing Date for the Transfer of Battery Business from Sony to Murata Manufacturing

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. and Sony Corporation previously announced on October 31, 2016 that the two companies were aiming to complete the transfer of the battery business by early April 2017, subject to required regulatory approvals and other conditions.



While Murata and Sony are continuing the necessary procedures to complete the transfer, in light of the current review status of the required regulatory approvals, Murata and Sony now aim to complete the transfer by early July 2017. The rescheduled target closing date remains subject to the receipt of the required regulatory approvals and other conditions.