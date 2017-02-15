© leoni Business | February 15, 2017
Leoni acquires majority stake in Adaptricity
ETH Zürich spin-off provides key skills in simulation software and data analytics.
Leoni secured a two-thirds holding in Adaptricity AG. The ETH Zürich spin-off will contribute software-supported consulting services based on expert electrotechnical knowledge to the Group.
“This majority holding in Adaptricity gives us access to skills in the fields of software, simulation and cloud-based data analysis, which we have defined as the primary building blocks of our strategic development towards being an innovative solutions provider,” Bruno Fankhauser, member of Leoni AG's Board of Directors with responsibility for the Wire & Cable Solutions Division, said in explaining the transaction. “To remain a leading technology partner to our customers, we are investing in cable and cable systems-related, trailblazing as well as intelligent software and analysis solutions, which will furthermore develop new business models for us.”
“This majority holding in Adaptricity gives us access to skills in the fields of software, simulation and cloud-based data analysis, which we have defined as the primary building blocks of our strategic development towards being an innovative solutions provider,” Bruno Fankhauser, member of Leoni AG's Board of Directors with responsibility for the Wire & Cable Solutions Division, said in explaining the transaction. “To remain a leading technology partner to our customers, we are investing in cable and cable systems-related, trailblazing as well as intelligent software and analysis solutions, which will furthermore develop new business models for us.”
Huawei and ZTE sued for AVC patent infringement Several lawsuits have been filed the Landgericht Düsseldorf, Germany against Huawei...
Murata: Transfer of Sony battery business rescheduled Reschedule of the Target Closing Date for the Transfer of Battery Business from Sony to Murata...
Rutronik signs distribution contract with TDK-Lambda Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH and TDK-Lambda Germany GmbH...
Leoni acquires majority stake in Adaptricity ETH Zürich spin-off provides key skills in simulation software and data analytics.
Elmos: 2016 guidance achieved, accelerated growth in 2017 In the fourth quarter of 2016 sales increased by 14.8% over the prior-year quarter of...
IDT to acquire GigPeak Integrated Device Technology, Inc. has signed a definitive agreement to acquire GigPeak...
Orbital ATK gets U.S. Air Force contract for multipurpose satellite Orbital ATK has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Air Force Space and Missiles Systems...
Contracts for Kongsberg & around 100 suppliers across Norway Norwegian and German authorities initiates a comprehensive industrial cooperation on submarine and missile deliveries that could entail considerable contracts for Kongsberg.
Mahle takes over Duisburg-based start-up O-Flexx The Mahle Group is expanding its expertise in the field of thermoelectrics by taking over...
SolarWorld AG: production of multicrystalline wafers, cells & modules to end In the course of 2017, SolarWorld AG is going to focus its business activities entirely on...
'NEST-DC': Research for DC power grids A German research team has explored the technological basis for reducing the energy losses in...
Gowanda acquires Microwave Circuits Gowanda Components Group has acquired Microwave Circuits from AMTI in Lynchburg (VA)...
Rolls-Royce moves into excavator market For the first time, Rolls-Royce will be supplying MTU engines for use in excavators, having...
Leoni generates better-than-expected EBIT in 2016 Leoni generated sales of some EUR 4.4 billion in fiscal 2016 (2015: EUR 4.5 billion) according...
Ford invests in Argo AI Ford is investing USD 1 billion during the next five years in Argo AI, an artificial intelligence...
Qualcomm and TDK create Joint Venture Qualcomm and TDK created their joint venture under the name RF360 Holdings Singapore PTE...
Toshiba and a new Fab 6 Toshiba has started construction of a new semiconductor fabrication facility, Fab 6, and a...
MT Aerospace awarded further contracts by Boeing MT Aerospace AG, a member of the European space and technology group OHB SE, has been awarded further contracts by US space technology group Boeing for additional development work on the Space Launch System...
Infineon /Wolfspeed acqusition: US sees threat to national security Infineon Technologies hits a road block with the acquisition of Wolfspeed Power & RF and the related substrate business from Cree Inc.
Royal Philips sells 26.0 million shares in Philips Lighting Royal Philips has completed the accelerated bookbuild offering to institutional investors of 26.0...
thyssenkrupp Marine Systems: Strategic partner to the Norwegian navy Following an extensive selection process by the Norwegian defense ministry, thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (tkMS) has been chosen as a strategic partner to the Norwegian navy.
Johnson Control gets off lightly The European Commission has fined Campine, Eco-Bat Technologies and Recylex a total...
Intel to invest $7 billion in next-gen semiconductor factory The US chipmaker is planning to invest more that USD 7 billion to complete Fab 42 in Chandler, Arizona – and with that create 10’000 jobs.
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments