© leoni

Leoni acquires majority stake in Adaptricity

ETH Zürich spin-off provides key skills in simulation software and data analytics.

Leoni secured a two-thirds holding in Adaptricity AG. The ETH Zürich spin-off will contribute software-supported consulting services based on expert electrotechnical knowledge to the Group.



“This majority holding in Adaptricity gives us access to skills in the fields of software, simulation and cloud-based data analysis, which we have defined as the primary building blocks of our strategic development towards being an innovative solutions provider,” Bruno Fankhauser, member of Leoni AG's Board of Directors with responsibility for the Wire & Cable Solutions Division, said in explaining the transaction. “To remain a leading technology partner to our customers, we are investing in cable and cable systems-related, trailblazing as well as intelligent software and analysis solutions, which will furthermore develop new business models for us.”