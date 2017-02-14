© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

IDT to acquire GigPeak

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. has signed a definitive agreement to acquire GigPeak, Inc., for approximately USD 250 million in cash.

"GigPeak is a recognized leader in high performance Optical, RF, and Video Transport technology, and is a perfect fit for IDT. The products, technology, and culture of GigPeak all complement and represent an acceleration of our current strategy," said Gregory Waters, IDT President & CEO. "We gain an exceptional group of talented people and valuable intellectual property with the GigPeak team, and welcome them into one of the most innovative companies in the semiconductor industry."



"IDT's acquisition of GigPeak will be a meaningful milestone for all of our stakeholders -- stockholders, employees, customers and partners," said Dr. Avi Katz, Founder, Chairman and CEO of GigPeak, Inc. "We find an exceptional culture, customers, business and technology compatibility with IDT, and we are delighted to join this fine team. Upon the consummation of this acquisition, our leading product suite, which currently addresses the need for greater bandwidth across the network, will now have the advantage of leveraging the scale of resources and broad distribution channels of IDT."